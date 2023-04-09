News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago S-Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole dies
1 day ago 1978 film Grease gets TV reboot - all you need to know
1 day ago Sperm whale dies after washing ashore on England’s east coast
1 day ago Guest list revealed for King Charles III’s coronation
1 day ago Tributes pour in after S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole dies at 46
1 day ago Paul O’Grady moved to tears on final scenes of For The Love of Dogs

Portsmouth’s outstanding average attendance compared to League One rivals Sheffield Wednesday and Derby County

How does Portsmouth’s average home attendance at Fratton Park compare to Sheffield Wednesday, Derby County and their other League One rivals.

By Mark Carruthers
Published 9th Apr 2023, 15:02 BST

There are six games to go in the League One season and Portsmouth still have hopes of making a late push to secure a play-off place and keep alive their chances of returning to the Championship.

Friday’s draw at Milton Keynes Dons means Pompey will head into Monday’s home game with relegation-threatened Morecambe needing a win that could take them to within two points of the play-offs, if results elsewhere go their way. With a bumper Bank Holiday monday crowd expected at Fratton Park, John Mousinho and his players will be able to rely on the staggering support of the home faithful once again as they hope to end their six-season stay in the third tier of the English game.

With just three home games remaining in a long and challenging season, The News looks at how Pompey’s average home attendance compares to the likes of Sheffield Wednesday, Ipswich Town and the rest of their League One rivals.

Average attendance: 2,977

1. Accrington Stanley

Average attendance: 2,977 Photo: Daniel Chesterton

Photo Sales
Average attendance: 3,150

2. Forest Green Rovers

Average attendance: 3,150 Photo: Dan Istitene

Photo Sales
Average attendance: 3,299

3. Burton Albion

Average attendance: 3,299 Photo: Clive Mason

Photo Sales
Average attendance: 3,420

4. Fleetwood Town

Average attendance: 3,420 Photo: Lewis Storey

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Sheffield WednesdayPortsmouthLeague OneDerby CountyPompeyIpswich TownFratton Park