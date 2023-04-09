Portsmouth’s outstanding average attendance compared to League One rivals Sheffield Wednesday and Derby County
There are six games to go in the League One season and Portsmouth still have hopes of making a late push to secure a play-off place and keep alive their chances of returning to the Championship.
Friday’s draw at Milton Keynes Dons means Pompey will head into Monday’s home game with relegation-threatened Morecambe needing a win that could take them to within two points of the play-offs, if results elsewhere go their way. With a bumper Bank Holiday monday crowd expected at Fratton Park, John Mousinho and his players will be able to rely on the staggering support of the home faithful once again as they hope to end their six-season stay in the third tier of the English game.
With just three home games remaining in a long and challenging season, The News looks at how Pompey’s average home attendance compares to the likes of Sheffield Wednesday, Ipswich Town and the rest of their League One rivals.