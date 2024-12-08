Pompey have boosted their survival hopes with their 3-0 win over Bristol City at Fratton Park. Colby Bishop, Josh Murphy and Callum Lang got their goals against the Robins.

John Mousinho’s men are sat in 23rd in the Championship table and are in the drop zone along with Hull City and QPR. They are a point from safety and have two games in-hand on the Tigers and one on the Hoops as they look to claw themselves away from danger.