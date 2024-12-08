Josh Murphy is adamant Fratton Park must be a place to be feared as the fight for Championship survival continues.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And the inform winger believes performances are ‘slowly but surely’ coming together after John Mousinho’s men extended their unbeaten run to three games.

The Blues have now won back-to-back contests in the league on home soil for the first time this season after a 3-1 triumph against Preston was followed up by Saturday’s 3-0 victory over Bristol City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite Storm Darragh battering the south coast with strong winds and rain, it didn’t stop the 20,415 fans in attendance at Fratton Park, who were constant in their support for the side throughout the afternoon.

And that backing is something Murphy knows all too well having been on the receiving end of the hostility last season for Oxford United.

With Saturday’s triumph closing the gap to Cardiff in 21st to just one point, the winger knows how vital it will be to make Fratton Park a fortress as they continue their Championship fight.

He said: ‘It’s massive. Pretty much every team this season has been blown away by the fans. I know definitely when I came here last season with Oxford United I thought to myself just get me home!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘These fans, when they’re against you it can be horrible but when they’re with you they’re the 12th man for a reason. They were massive today (against Bristol City) and it was a performance they could be proud of and they can go home really happy and that’s what we want to do on Tuesday.

The Pompey fans at Saturday's 3-0 win against Bristol City | National World

‘It’s a collective thing. Players, management, everyone back at the training ground, the fans, we’re all pulling together in the same direction and we all want the same thing. Hopefully we can all have more special moments like these.

‘(For the first two goals) It’s been a thing we’ve been speaking about a lot, the way the manager wants to play and it’s about setting the tone early. We want to make this place a fortress and it has been in parts making it difficult for teams and it’s something that’s working for us at the moment and we hope to continue that.’

Saturday’s triumph lifted Pompey off the foot of the table as Mousinho’s men extended their unbeaten run to three games in the league. And Murphy is adamant performances are slowly coming together

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘It's been a good run of games,’ he added. ‘Obviously we had the little stop and I think slowly but surely everything we’re working on is coming together now and I’m sure the fans can see what we’re working on. It’s been a good result but we’ll continue that onto Tuesday and then Friday.’