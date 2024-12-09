John Mousinho will return to the technical area against Norwich - despite Pompey’s win after being banished to the Fratton gods.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And the Blues boss’ assistant, Jon Harley, has revealed the process which helped his side hit a season’s high with their leader on top of the South Stand against Bristol City.

Mousinho was missing from the touchline for the 3-0 Fratton Park win on Saturday, after picking up a third caution of the season at Swansea last weekend - and being handed a one-match touchline ban.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 38-year-old watched the game from the new TV gantry high up at the top of the South Stand, as his team dominated against the Robins.

The Pompey boss is known to be the superstitious type, but Harley confirmed he won’t continue that role as his side go again at Fratton on Tuesday night.

Harley said: ‘We won the league last season with John in the technical area, so if we’re talking about being superstitious we’ll stick with that!

‘I think 97 points last season with John in the technical area speaks for itself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘All of the work is done in the week and there’s not too much you can do on a matchday, apart from throw your arms around!

‘I think the players ignore us anyway - so he’ll be back Tuesday.’

Harley felt the lack of impact from Mousinho being missing from the touchline was apparent in the Bristol City result, as he confirmed why he wasn’t in his usual position.

He added: ‘John picked up his third booking at Swansea for complaining about where the throw was taken for the goal - and the fact it wasn’t even a Swansea throw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘That was his third booking, so he watched it from the gantry today.

‘That meant it was me down in the technical area, but it literally didn’t affect anything at all - the match is all about the players and their performance.

‘There’s communication (with Mousinho) but not directly with me, because I’m out in the technical area.

‘It’s quite a straightforward process and it was probably a bit of an easier game for him to be up there. It all worked out well.’