Christian Saydee is set to miss Pompey’s trip to Wycombe on Friday.

And in a further attacking blow for the Blues, John Mousinho has confirmed Callum Lang remains unavailable following the ankle injury he picked up at Blackpool earlier this month.

To offset the duo’s unavailability for the game at Adams Park, the head coach has revealed on-loan Chelsea attacking midfielder Tino Anjorin is fit for selection after last playing for Pompey back in November. He’s enjoyed a full week’s worth of training with the group in the build-up to the Wycombe game, having sat out nearly five months of the season with a hamstring injury.

Saydee has also been taking part in training after suffering a hamstring issue in the Blues’ 1-0 win against Peterborough before the international break. But the 21-year-old, who pulled up in the 39th minute against the Posh and has started the Blues' past two games, hasn’t been working with the group. He’s also considered ‘50/50’ for the game against Derby next Tuesday.

Speaking ahead of the Wycombe fixture, Mousinho told BBC Solent: ‘Christian has been back out on the grass but he hasn’t been with us yet, so Christian won’t be available for the weekend and is 50/50 I think for Derby on Tuesday night.’

Saydee was brought back into the Blues side following the ankle injury Lang sustained following a challenge from Blackpool captain at Bloomfield Road on March 9. The damage suffered brought an abrupt end to the former Wigan man’s impressive start to life at Fratton Park. And it appears he has a bit longer to wait before he can add to his impressive tally of four goals in eight games for Pompey.

Mousinho added: ‘He (Lang) is progressing really well but we’re looking at possibly the Shrewsbury game for Callum. And I think, if not, we’re trying to get him back for the Bolton game.’

Speaking about Anjorin, who’s last game was Pompey’s FA Cup defeat at Chesterfield, the Blues boss said: ‘Tino’s back. So he’s had a full week’s worth of training, absolutely no concerns and we are obviously monitoring him and making sure that he does everything properly - but he will be available for selection at the weekend.’