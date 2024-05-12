Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Portsmouth are back in the Championship next season for the first time since 2012

Portsmouth are busy preparing for their first Championship season since 2011-12 after a dominant League One campaign that saw John Mousinho’s side clinch the title and with it promotion back to the second tier.

Pompey have already confirmed their retained list as they seek to bolster their options ahead of the next campaign. The Championship line-up is yet to be fully confirmed but Sheffield United and Burnley will be back in the second tier with their Premier League relegations confirmed while Luton Town are all but down due to their inferior goal difference to 17th-placed Nottingham Forest.

One team from Leeds United, Southampton, Norwich City and West Brom will move into the top flight via the Championship play-offs while Oxford United or Bolton Wanderers will earn the final promotion spot from League One as they contest the play-off final. Below we have rounded up some of the latest news from Pompey’s confirmed Championship opponents next season.

Leeds United man in demand

Leeds United winger Ian Poveda appears to be a man in demand this summer with four clubs said to be chasing the Colombian. The 24-year-old is out of contract at Elland Road next month and will be available on a free transfer.

He spent the second half of last season on loan with the Owls as he helped them avoid relegation to League One. Following his stint in South Yorkshire, Wednesday are keen to sign him permanently, as reported by The Star.

However, other reports indicate the Hillsborough club are set to face competition for the player. Sunderland along with Burnley and Luton are said to be keen on the winger who has plenty of experience in the EFL with Leeds as well as having loan spells at Blackburn and Blackpool.

Bristol City release 12 players

Plenty of clubs have started their preparations for the Championship next season with a handful of teams already announcing their retained lists for the next campaign. One of those is Bristol City, who announced the departure of 12 players.

Matty James, Andy King and Andreas Weimann have all been released with King announcing his retirement at the start of the month. James played over 100 times for the Robins while Weimann made 216 appearances for City and scored 51 goals.

Robins boss Liam Manning said: “The players departing have all been fantastic servants to this club. They are all top professionals and have all made their mark at Bristol City. I wish them the very best for their future.”