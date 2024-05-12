Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

John Mousinho deserves a new Pompey contract after guiding the Blues to the League One title.

That’s the overwhelming verdict delivered by members of the Fratton faithful who have so far participated in The News’ latest end-of-season survey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In fact, from the hundreds of votes cast since the review was launched on Thursday, a huge majority of 91.1 percent believes the 38-year-old must be rewarded with fresh terms after guiding the club back to the Championship in his first full season at the club. Only 8.9 percent of participants believed it is not necessary to go down this route at this particular time.

Little is known about Mousinho’s contract following his appointment as Danny Cowley’s successor in January 2023. At the time of his unveiling, the club stated the former Oxford defender had signed a ‘long-term contract’ after accepting his first managerial/head coach position.

But with Mousinho’s stock on the rise ever since he walked into the club as a fresh-faced rookie, the common belief is Pompey need to act in order to keep any potential admirers at bay.

The likes of former Blues boss Harry Redknapp has already spoken about the attention the ex-PFA chairman will attract for the job he’s done during his 17 months in charge at Fratton Park. Pompey were 15th in League One when he arrived. Others share the same opinion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, news that Sheffield Wednesday inserted a hefty compensation clause into Danny Rohl’s contract following his October 2023 appointment demonstrates the need to protect assets if other clubs come sniffing around. Our sister paper, The Sheffield Star, have reported this week that any club interested in their boss, who helped them avoid relegation from the Championship, will have to fork out £5m. Up to £10m will be required if Rohl and his backroom team are to be tempted away from Hillsborough. Managerless Sunderland and Hull have already been linked with the German, who has a win percentage of 41%.

The chances are Pompey themselves are well protected when it comes to Mousinho, whose 53.95 percent win rate is bettered only by Bob Blyth and Frank Brettell.

But fans would love assurances - and many believe a new contract would be the ideal way to do that. They also believe it’s the right thing to do after Mousinho helped the Blues avoid a seventh straight season in League One.