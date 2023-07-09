It’s been a hectic summer at Fratton Park but how have the recent signings impacted on the value of the Portsmouth squad?

It has already been a hectic summer for John Mousinho after he added nine new signings to his Portsmouth squad as he continues his preparations for the new League One season.

Goalkeeper Will Norris and striker Christian Saydee have arrived from Premier League clubs Burnley and Bournemouth respectively, midfielder Ben Stevenson has stepped up from League Two side Forest Green Rovers and Wigan Athletic winger Anthony Scully, Burton Albion defender Conor Shaughnessy and Exeter City full-back Jack Sparkes will all bring League One experience.

Australian striker Kusini Yengi made a move from Western Sydney and Northern Irish youngster Terry Devlin has joined from Glentoran as Mousinho has firmly put his own stamp on his squad ahead of his first full season in charge at Fratton Park.

But what impact have the new signings made on the value of the Pompey squad and how does it compare to their League One rivals? The News investigates with figures provided by TransferMarkt.

1 . Most expensive squads Here are the third tier's most expensive squads according to Transfermarkt.

2 . 24. Cheltenham Town Total market value: €3.64m

3 . 23. Stevenage Total market value: €4.08m

4 . 22. Exeter City Total market value: €4.1m