Portsmouth’s squad value compared to League One rivals Derby County, Bolton Wanderers and more

It’s been a hectic summer at Fratton Park but how have the recent signings impacted on the value of the Portsmouth squad?

By Mark Carruthers
Published 9th Jul 2023, 19:01 BST
Updated 9th Jul 2023, 19:01 BST

It has already been a hectic summer for John Mousinho after he added nine new signings to his Portsmouth squad as he continues his preparations for the new League One season.

Goalkeeper Will Norris and striker Christian Saydee have arrived from Premier League clubs Burnley and Bournemouth respectively, midfielder Ben Stevenson has stepped up from League Two side Forest Green Rovers and Wigan Athletic winger Anthony Scully, Burton Albion defender Conor Shaughnessy and Exeter City full-back Jack Sparkes will all bring League One experience.

Australian striker Kusini Yengi made a move from Western Sydney and Northern Irish youngster Terry Devlin has joined from Glentoran as Mousinho has firmly put his own stamp on his squad ahead of his first full season in charge at Fratton Park.

But what impact have the new signings made on the value of the Pompey squad and how does it compare to their League One rivals? The News investigates with figures provided by TransferMarkt.

Here are the third tier's most expensive squads according to Transfermarkt.

1. Most expensive squads

Here are the third tier's most expensive squads according to Transfermarkt. Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

Total market value: €3.64m

2. 24. Cheltenham Town

Total market value: €3.64m Photo: Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Total market value: €4.08m

3. 23. Stevenage

Total market value: €4.08m Photo: Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Total market value: €4.1m

4. 22. Exeter City

Total market value: €4.1m Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

