Callum Lang insisted he has no desire to leave Pompey as his eye-catching Championship form continues to soar.

And the Scouse dynamo thanked the Blues and their coaching staff for enabling him to recapture his love for the game once again.

It continues a campaign in which the 26-year-old has been Pompey’s heartbeat, with his relentless energy central to his team’s game.

But the January signing from Wigan has made his position clear, with his contract running until the summer of 2026 - and Pompey having an option to extend by 12 months.

And Lang has no intention of heading elsewhere in the new year, as he stresses his appreciation for what the Blues have given him.

‘I’m loving my time here and I want it to be for as long as possible. Hopefully I can help keep us in the Championship and we can go from there.

‘I’m really enjoying my time here and living here. There’s the lads and all the staff, too, it’s perfect for me.

‘I’ve come here in a period of my career where it wasn’t going too well. I needed the change. I didn’t think there’s ever be a point where I’d leave Wigan, but it came to a point where I needed a change.

‘Playing football with a smile on your face is the main thing and right now I’m just really enjoying my football. That’s the main thing.

‘The gaffer spoke to me at the start of the season and he trusts me as a player. When you’re backed by your gaffer it’s a really nice feeling and it helps you to play with freedom. That’s when you play your best football.’

Mousinho has made Pompey’s position over Lang clear ahead of the January window, with the attacking talent central to his team’s approach. And the head coach has been happy to pinpoint his relentless performances as the standout efforts of his team’s season.

Lang told how hearing those accolades from Pompey’s staff adds another level of confidence to his team.

He added: ‘It’s such a nice feeling to hear that from the gaffer. All the staff have been massive since I’ve been at the club and the first day of joining.

‘It was straight in for my first game at Oxford and I haven’t looked back since really. ‘They’ve all helped me massively every single one of them, really. So a big thank you to them.’