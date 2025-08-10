The triumph puts the Blues into fifth after the opening weekend of fixtures - although league positions must be taken with a pinch of salt with 45 matches still to play.

Nonetheless, it’s a positive start to the season and - more importantly - a victory on the road after last term’s struggles away from Fratton Park.

Elsewhere in the second tier, there were notable results for Bristol City, Millwall and Stoke City, while Birmingham City and Ipswich Town played out a thrilling 1-1 draw on Friday evening.

But what are the early predictions following the first round of fixtures?

We’ve taken to football statistics website Opta, who have used their analytics to predict how the final Championship table will look following this weekend’s opening results.

1 . Predicted final Championship table - according to data experts. Pompey kick-started their Championship season with a 1-0 win against Oxford United. | Getty Images Photo Sales