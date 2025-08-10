Predicted final 2025-26 Championship table after opening weekend results - and where Portsmouth, Southampton and Co finish

By Pepe Lacey
Published 10th Aug 2025, 18:00 BST
Updated 10th Aug 2025, 18:00 BST

Pompey kick-started their Championship campaign with a 1-0 victory over Oxford United.

Pompey got their Championship campaign underway on a winning note on Saturday afternoon, with a 1-0 victory over Oxford United.

Adrian Segecic registered his first Fratton Park goal on debut, with his 38th-minute effort enough to steal the three points for John Mousinho’s men.

The triumph puts the Blues into fifth after the opening weekend of fixtures - although league positions must be taken with a pinch of salt with 45 matches still to play.

Nonetheless, it’s a positive start to the season and - more importantly - a victory on the road after last term’s struggles away from Fratton Park.

Elsewhere in the second tier, there were notable results for Bristol City, Millwall and Stoke City, while Birmingham City and Ipswich Town played out a thrilling 1-1 draw on Friday evening.

But what are the early predictions following the first round of fixtures?

We’ve taken to football statistics website Opta, who have used their analytics to predict how the final Championship table will look following this weekend’s opening results.

'Street-wise, big improvement, so solid' - the Portsmouth verdict as Blues make winning start to season at Oxford United

Pompey kick-started their Championship season with a 1-0 win against Oxford United.

1. Predicted final Championship table - according to data experts.

Pompey kick-started their Championship season with a 1-0 win against Oxford United. | Getty Images

Predicted points - 55.

2. 24th: Oxford United

Predicted points - 55. | Getty Images

Predicted points - 56.

3. 23rd: Watford

Predicted points - 56. | Getty Images

Predicted points - 56.

4. 22nd: Wrexham

Predicted points - 56. | Getty Images

