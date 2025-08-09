'Street-wise, big improvement, so solid' - the Portsmouth verdict as Blues make winning start to season at Oxford United

By Mark McMahon
Published 9th Aug 2025, 19:00 BST
The Pompey fans have been having their say after the Blues’ first-day-of-the-season win against Oxford United

Pompey opened their 2025-26 Championship account with a 1-0 win against Oxford United at the Kassam Stadium on Saturday.

John Mousinho’s side, who struggled on the road last season, secured a welcome three points away from home on the opening day of the season thanks to debutant Adrian Segecic’s superbly-taken goal on 38 minutes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Blues looked comfortable for the vast majority of the game, with fellow Pompey new-boy Florian Bianchini missing two first-half efforts that were crying out to hit the back of the net.

Those missed chances made for a nervy final 10 minutes, with Oxford upping the pressure on the Blues defence.

Yet, Conor Shaughnessy, Regan Poole & Co all remained cool to ensure a clean sheet and a big three points on day one of the new season.

Here’s what fans on X said at the final whistle.

Fans’ views after Pompey beat Oxford United 1-0

@bericszn: Incredibly professional performance. We’re here to play this year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

@JAudley89: Big improvement compared to last season… more street-wise when leading away! Having Poole & Shocks together is & will be a big calming difference to our mental side of scrappy away games But need to kill games off, could’ve been 2/3 up! Get me to Fratton already!

@wayneharrispfc: Pompey made hard work of that against a poor Oxford side. End of day you take the win but against a better side it’s a different result due to our finishing. We defended accordingly particularly towards the end and it's great to get a clean sheet away from in this league.

@FordyJo: Great first win and away win under the belt but could have done without the nerves of the last 15!

@LukeEllisPUP: Great result. Absolutely buzzing with that performance, it’s all about winning games, and hopefully we’ll have Murphy back, the new CMs will eventually come in, and still potentially another 3 or 4 to join. Can’t ask for more. Play up #Pompey.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

@andymp345: Get in! Guttsy performance 2nd half but say it quietly we look very solid.

@callum49_: Big win to start the season and a brilliant display of defending from that back 4 #Pompey

@TheChief657: Ahh the crippling panic & anxiety for the last 10 mins of a game we should be comfortable in. Football’s back.

Adrian Segecic celebrates his goal against Oxford Unitedplaceholder image
Adrian Segecic celebrates his goal against Oxford United | Getty Images

@Pompey_Goals: Easy win, should win by more. Sega is gonna be a player. Oxford very poor team I would be worried if I was them.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

@mrmatthews8888: Great start to the season for #Pompey - won away, clean sheet and 3 points. Segecic looks a quality signing.

@TonyCoxTC: Pompey, we weren't great, but 3 points is 3 points. Serecgic was good, Bishop average, Shocks and Poole solid. Lang ran his socks off.

Olgilvie strong, Silvera not so good (opps mean Bianchini). Hardly noticed Dozzell.

Swift - a good first half. Still 3 points is 3 points.

@JackDavis10: What a difference having a full strength back 4 makes, so solid #Pompey

For your next Pompey read: Josh Murphy update as Portsmouth boss explains former Cardiff and Norwich winger's absence at Oxford United

Related topics:PompeyThe ChampionshipOxford United

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice