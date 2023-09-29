Premier League and EFL make TV decision that will impact Portsmouth, Sunderland, Southampton & Leeds United
Pompey could have an improved revenue stream coming their way in five years
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Premier League are poised to sell their TV rights together with the EFL in a new historic deal. The gap between the top flight and the rest of the Football League has become increasingly bigger over recent years.
As per a report by the Daily Mail, the other three leagues would receive a larger portion (14.75%) of revenue with the updated arrangement. It would begin in 2028.
Pompey are currently in League One and are eyeing promotion to the Championship this season under John Mousinho. They are top of the table at the moment and haven’t lost yet in this campaign.
The new coverage model would help lower league teams grow at the same pace as those at the highest level. It would more evenly distribute the wealth to ensure all clubs have a more even playing field.
For the time being though, Pompey’s immediate focus is on getting out of the third tier. Mousinho has said: “It (being unbeaten) doesn’t count for anything yet, but it is a reflection of our first nine games and we’ve been pretty good in that time.
“There’s plenty of work to do and we have to make sure that we don’t get carried away with the table at the moment. The only time that will change is when we get into May and although it’s a nice position to be in, we have to keep going.
“We’ll soon be a quarter of the way through the season and that will be a nice signpost, but it’s still early. The nice thing is that we’re starting to turn some of those draws into wins and that’s more important than the unbeaten run.”
Pompey are back in action this weekend at home to Wigan Athletic. The Latics started this season with a points deduction.