15 Premier League and Championship free agents Portsmouth could target this summer

Mark Carruthers
By Mark Carruthers

Football writer

Published 23rd Jun 2025, 18:30 BST

There are some eye-catching names on a list of players set to leave Premier League and Championship clubs later this month.

Just over a month has passed since Portsmouth revealed details of their retained list and confirmed the likes of Kusini Yengi, Cohen Bramall and Tom Lowery would all be departing Fratton Park when their contracts come to an end this month.

This is a move that is replicated across clubs at all levels of the game as their being the painstaking process of preparing their squads for the new season. A whole host of players from clubs across the Premier League and Championship have already been told they will become free agents this summer and they will have already begun the search for new clubs.

With the free agent market brimming with talent from the top two tiers of English football, could Pompey consider moves for any of these 15 players before the 2025/26 Championship season gets underway in August?

Your next Portsmouth read: The maligned Liverpool starlet now set for Portsmouth return after feeling Fratton fury

Current club: Blackburn Rovers Position: Winger

1. Tyrhys Dolan

Current club: Blackburn Rovers Position: Winger | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Current club: Preston North End Position: Striker

2. Emil Riis

Current club: Preston North End Position: Striker | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Current club: West Bromwich Position: Winger

3. Grady Diangana

Current club: West Bromwich Position: Winger | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Current club: West Bromwich Albion Position: Midfielder

4. John Swift

Current club: West Bromwich Albion Position: Midfielder | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:ChampionshipPortsmouthPremier League
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice