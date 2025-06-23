Owen Beck and Wrexham is the talk with Derby County also said to be keen on the Liverpool talent, whose season came to a controversial and incendiary end at Fratton Park in March.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hand gesture was designed to antagonise and clearly suggested a belief Pompey were going down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackburn loanee’s season-ending injury pain

Beck had just gone down injured in front of the Fratton End, prompting angry claims the Liverpool loanee was using dark arts and making an early move to time waste and break up play.

What became increasingly apparent was the 22-year-old was actually bereft, as he realised his return after a seven-week absence had led to a recurrence of the same hamstring injury which had left him sidelined.

Beck appeared to be fighting back tears, but his reaction was one to stir anger after his 13th-minute withdrawal as he twice gestured to the Blues supporters they were headed towards relegation.

Of course that was far from the case, with John Mousinho’s men picking up a hard-earned 1-0 win which took them a big step towards safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For Beck, however, it was to prove left-back’s final action of the season, with it confirmed his campaign was over after scan results were returned the following week.

But it now appears the Wales under-21 international could be back at PO4 next term, with talk of another Championship move now accelerating.

High-profile new boys Wrexham are the latest to be linked with a move for Beck, who grew up in the city and is the great nephew of Liverpool great Ian Rush - who also had a spell at the Racecourse Ground.

Derby County vying with Wrexham for Beck deal

Derby are also said to be keen on Beck, with Ram boss John Eustace working with the former Bolton loanee at Ewood Park last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool are closing in on Bournemouth’s left-back Milos Kerkez, with a £40m deal said to be in the offing for the Hungarian. That would free up Beck to then be able to gain some more playing time away from Anfield, as he learns his trade.

The first step for him will be to prove his fitness, after a campaign in which he picked up 25 appearances at the fourth loan club of his young career.

Speaking to RoversTV after the Fratton incident, Beck expressed his determination to come back brighter from the blow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: ‘It’s really gutting to pick another hamstring injury after just 13 minutes and the scan suggests that will be my season done.

Liverpool talent: ‘I knew straight away’

‘I knew straight away, it was that feeling and one of those tough moments that you have to be strong with.

‘It’s part of football, I have to get on with it and the focus is on getting myself fit.

‘I was looking forward to coming back and playing. I didn’t really get to do much before it went again on me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Everyone’s been really supportive at the club and it’s not how I wanted this season to end. I wanted to push on and end the season strongly.

‘I’ll go back to Liverpool for my rehabilitation but I’ll still be watching the games and hope to get back for matches.

‘I’ve thoroughly enjoyed it at Rovers, playing for a great club. The players, staff and fans welcomed me in as one of their own and I can’t thank everyone enough for that.’