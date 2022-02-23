Elsewhere there is plenty of transfer gossip circulating League One, despite the curtain falling on transfer window 23 days ago.

Here’s the latest rumours across the third tier.

Premier League side interested in ex-Blues target

Premier League giants West Ham are reportedly looking at MK Dons attacking midfielder Scott Twine, who was closely linked with a move to Fratton Park last summer.

The 22-year-old’s impressive form this term has caught the attention of David Moyes, after scoring 13 goals and registering nine assists in League One this term.

The attacking midfielder was one of the top names on Danny Cowley’s shopping list last summer as he looked to rebuild his new-look Pompey side.

But, the Blues failed to pursue a deal for the rising star and he later chose MK Dons as his next destination.

He has become one of the third tier’s hottest properties, by firing Liam Manning’s side into third place in League One, prompting interest from England’s top-two divisions.

Freddie Ladapo’s Rotherham claim

Rotherham striker Freddie Ladapo has spoken out following his transfer debacle last month.

The 29-year-old striker handed in a transfer request in January, but a move away from the New York Stadium failed to come to fruition, despite a late loan offer.

The front man’s current deal expires in the summer, but although he failed to get a move away, he is still determined to help his current side to League One glory.

After scoring twice against Morecambe on Tuesday night, he spoke to BBC Football Heaven saying: ‘I will always try and work hard and before the whole January incident, I think I was doing quite well and the fans were enjoying my performances.

‘We’ve still got a big goal to achieve and hopefully I can be there and help them.’

Ladapo has previously been linked with a move to Fratton Park, agreeing a deal in 2019 but the club decided to pursue other options due to his high wage demands.

Paul Warne’s Will Grigg admission

Paul Warne has admitted he would like to bring on-loan Sunderland striker Will Grigg to the New York Stadium on a permanent basis.

Grigg has played a key role in helping the Millers climb to the League One summit, finding the net six times in 29 appearances this term while using the loan to revive his career.

The 30-year-old has been missing from the last three squads after sustaining a hamstring injury in United’s 1-0 victory at AFC Wimbledon at the start of the month.

Speaking to The Star, boss Paul Warne stated he will speak to the former Northern Irish international saying: ‘I’ll definitely speak to him.

‘Just because he’s injured now doesn’t mean there’s a long-term problem. He’ll come back from it.

‘I really like Griggy. Whatever league we’re in, I think the club should try to keep him.

‘I like to have four strikers and I’d like to think he’ll be one of them.’

