Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Preston North End striker Milutin Osmajic could face a lengthy ban if it is proven he bit Blackburn Rovers defender Owen Beck during Sunday’s Lancashire derby at Deepdale.

And that could see the Montenegro international sit out the Lilywhites’ game with Pompey, with both current Championship strugglers set to go head-to-head at Fratton Park on Saturday, November 9.

Footage of the controversial incident, which comes immediately after Beck is sent off for an 89th-minute challenge on Duane Holmes, shows Osmajic approaching the Rovers left-back and shoving his head into the 22-year-old’s neck.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It remains unclear whether PNE’s club-record signing actually bites his opponent. But speaking after the game, Blackburn boss John Eustace said Beck had a ‘big bite mark’ as he labelled it as a ‘very serious’ incident.

No doubt, they’ll conduct a thorough review of the matter before making a conclusion, with Osmajic receiving a yellow card from match official Matt Donohue at the time.

But according to former Premier League referee Dermott Gallagher, a retrospective 10-man ban could be imposed if the forward is found guilty - a punishment that was handed to former Liverpool striker Luiz Suarez after he was adjudged to have bitten Chelsea defender Branislav Ivanovic in 2013. And that means Preston boss Paul Heckingbottom being without the striker for their visit to the south coast in seven weeks time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking on Sky Sports News’ Ref Watch, Gallagher said: ‘I think the fact the FA are looking at it tells you everything.

‘They’ll look at it, study all the videos, speak to the players and that’s all I can say really.

‘You see him (Osmajic) go towards him (Beck), you don’t actually see him biting, but the young lad said he does.

‘He’ll get a lengthy ban, if found guilty, that’s what it’s all about.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Suarez got 10 matches, but they’ll have to prove that he’s done it. The lad’s probably had photographs taken of his bite mark, if you like

‘They’ll have studied the videos. If you’re looking at that video, at the moment, the referee and the assistant are convinced he’s adopting an aggressive attitude, that’s why he’s got a yellow card.

‘They haven’t seen him being bitten, so they can’t take any action over that.

‘Certainly, the FA can do that later.’

Preston are currently two points and two places better off than second-from-bottom Pompey in the Championship table, with just one win from their six games played.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunday’s Lancashire derby ended in a 0-0 draw, with both sides finishing the game with 10 men.

Other games Osmajic could miss include matches against Burnley, Millwall, Sunderland, Norwich and Coventry.