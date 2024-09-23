What huge Portsmouth news means as dressing room responds to massive development

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

John Mousinho is the right man to take Pompey forward in the Championship.

And news of the Blues boss committing his future to the club for the long haul with Rich Hughes offers much-needed stability.

That’s the view of defender Regan Poole, who has given a key insight into how the dressing room has reacted to last week’s big contract news.

Pompey confirmed that both Mousinho and sporting director Rich Hughes have agreed long-term extensions to their existing deals, as the club secured the futures of the key figures.

The pair have been the central components behind the Blues’ rise to the Championship, with the Eisners recognising their importance.

It’s a view echoed among the Pompey squad, with a strong conviction Mousinho is the right man to lead the dressing room.

Poole feels the contract development provides some certainty around what the pair, with their achievements certain to be attracting admiring glances from around the game.

He said: ‘It’s brilliant news.

‘They are a huge part of the success of this football club.

‘There’s a good belief in the two of them and it’s good for stability.

‘It’s nice for all of us, because we love playing for the gaffer and working with Rich as well.

‘We just want to repay the faith they have shown in us all and do as well as we can for him. Hopefully we can now go ahead and do that.

‘To be honest, we feel like the gaffer is here for the long term. We felt like that even before he signed the contract.

‘But having that news just cements it for everyone. We know he’s with us and Rich is with us along the way.

‘It’s been a frustrating start this season, but they are being repaid for everything they built and achieved last season.

‘They believe he’s the man to take us forward - and we all believe that, too.’