The highly-regarded Pompey goalkeeper is enjoying a fine loan spell with the Isthmian Premier Division club this season.

And the 17-year-old further enhanced his flourishing reputation with a star showing in Saturday’s 4-2 penalty shoot-out victory at Lewes to progress into the third round.

Having finished 2-2, the Dripping Pan tie went to spot-kicks – with Steward’s contribution proving decisive.

Firstly he saved Mitchell Nelson’s penalty, only for the referee to instruct for it to be retaken after Steward was adjudged to have come off his line.

However, the keeper stopped that too, giving Robbie Blake’s side a 3-2 advantage at that point.

When Isaac Olaniyan netted to Rocks’ next spot kick, Marcel Elva-Fountaine was required to score to keep Lewes in the game.

But once again Steward pulled off an excellent stop, seal victory and earning himself Rocks Radio’s man of the match in front of a crowd of 874.

Toby Steward saved three penalties for Bognor in their shoot-out triumph over Lewes in the FA Trophy.

Last month, Danny Cowley revealed to The News that the former Henry Cort Community College pupil had been attracting interest from Premier League and Championship clubs.

Yet, having signed a two-year deal in February while still a first-year scholar, Steward’s future is very much seen at Fratton Park.

The youngster is not the only current Pompey goalkeeper to excel in penalty shoot-outs this season.

Toby Steward was the Rocks' penalty hero in their FA Trophy triumph over Lewes.

That helped Cowley’s men secure a 3-1 penalty win, although they had already qualified following a 1-1 draw against the League Two.

Oluwayemi will replace Josh Griffiths in goal for Tuesday night’s Papa John’s Trophy trip to Ipswich as the head coach rotates his side.

Meanwhile, Steward will be on duty against Bowers & Pitsea as Blake’s side attempt to improve on their league placing of 15th.