And the stats reveal why Danny Cowley is actively pursuing the Magpies hitman, as he looks to shake-up his forward line going into the 2022-23 campaign.

However, it’s also believed the forward is keen on a move to Fratton Park and a jump of two divisions.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If he is to do so, he’ll be confident of replicating his 21-goal haul from last term - but when using Wyscout’s comprehensive performance data it’s clear he’s more than just a goalscorer.

The former Scunthorpe man flourishes in aerial duels by averaging 7.31 successful battles won per game - which is just over 50% of all he enters.

He’s also no slouch, despite his 6ft 2in frame, by completing an average 1.28 dribbles per game while boasting a 79.2 percent pass accuracy.

An element of Pompey’s game that let them down last term was the inability to score across long periods of the seaso

Kyle Wootton has been linked with a move to Pompey this summer. Picture: Michael Steele/Getty Images

But Wootton may help rectify the issue by outscoring his xG of 17.5 – which suggests, more often than not, he converts chances that come his way.

It’s not just his work on the ball that has seen him court the attention of Championship clubs, as he is a useful asset in ball recoveries.

This season, he wins 57.7 percent of his attempted turnovers with an average of 2.3 per game.

The former Lincoln man also ticks a number of the club’s transfer boxes.

His age qualifies him into the category of players they can sign, nurture, and sell for profit from non-league in the eyes of the hierarchy.

And the fact he’ll be available for free in pre-season makes him even more appealing to Cowley.

At present, the club have no senior strikers contracted beyond June with Aiden O’Brien, George Hirst and Tyler Walker departing at present.