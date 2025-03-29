Cohen Bramall started at left-back for Pompey's 1-0 win v Blackburn Rovers | National World

Pompey fans on social media have been reacting to Pompey’s victory against Blackburn Rovers at Fratton Park.

The Blues won the Championship fixture 1-0 thanks to Josh Murphy’s 20th-minute strike following a superb one-two with Colby Bishop.

In truth that was the only real true piece of quality in the game as John Mousinho’s side ground out a result to boost their survival hopes.

However, that didn’t matter as far as the Fratton faithful are concerned. They were just delighted with the result and the three points that sees them move seven points clear of the bottom three.

Here’s a selection of the views shared on X as the Blues put those back-to-back defeats at the hands of Plymouth and Preston North End to bed.

What Portsmouth fans have been saying after win v Blackburn

Josh Murphy scored the only goal of the game | National World

@Snowman841: That’s the type of win that’ll keep us in this league.

@PORTSMOUTHFCLEE: Ground that out. Watertight at the back! Huge win! Play up Pompey.

@TheChief657: Will take a scrappy 1-0 win, the 3 points are all that matter at this stage. Up the Blues.

@nathanwardiipfc: Huge win, get in!!

@PFC_MarcB: It's about time we come out on top of one of these games! Proper workman like performance. Scrappy at times but it's what we needed.

@CharlieFarnsba9: Brilliant result #Pompey, one step closer but still quite a way to go.

@F1footballfan1: Not the best game ever but a very important win . UP THE BLUES.

@phil72pfc: It wasn’t necessarily pretty but I don’t care 3 pts is all that matters, well done boys. Still felt a little uncomfortable but we saw it out. PUP.

@mickthompson10: Not pretty but decent enough to win today.

@beastieblue: Been holding my breath for the last 15 mins Get in #Pompey

@ pfclowey: Massive three points. Murphy clinical as always. Potts ran that midfield my MOTM. Blackburn very poor tho.

@W4360311523357: Good god that was not pretty!! But the 3 points what matters.

@Reecejf95: Awful game of football from two out of form sides but today was just about getting the job done. Well in lads.

