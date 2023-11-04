Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Portsmouth are flying high so far in this League One season, leading the pack at the top of the table 35 points from ten wins and five draws on the board. Pompey are the only side still yet to register a single loss, which puts them in very good contention so far to secure promotion at the end of the season.

It’s certainly a big improvement from last season anyway, as Portsmouth were forced to settle for a seventh place finish after recording just 17 wins — the second lowest in the top ten.

Like every season though, the competition is tough and John Mousinho’s side have their work cut out. Let’s take a look at the latest news surrounding Pompey and their League One rivals.

Pundit discusses Cowley snub

Danny Cowley was on the verge of getting back into work after he was sacked by Pompey back in January. The 45-year-old had agreed terms with Bradford City earlier this week but a last minute change of mind saw Cowley withdraw from the picture, leaving the Bantams back at square one.

Cowley’s Bradford U-turn came as he reportedly did not want to uproot his family, so he opted to stay where he is. EFL pundit Jobi McAnuff has weighed in on the former Portsmouth coach’s decision and has empathy for his decision to turn down the League Two side.

“Ultimately, whether you’re a player or a manager, and this is one side of the game that people don’t see, if that family side of things isn’t right, you can’t go in there and give it your absolute 100 per cent attention and care that is absolutely needs, particularly at a club like Bradford City,” McAnuff said on the BBC’s Football Daily podcast.

“Clearly for him at this moment in time it just wasn’t the right fit. I actually felt like it would be a really good job for him, but from his point of view everything has to be right on the pitch and off the pitch and at this moment in time it clearly wasn’t.”

Championship team eye Oxford manager

Bristol City have sacked manager Nigel Pearson after their slow start to the Championship season and are assessing their options to replace him. The Robins have said they are prioritising a push for promotion, which was the main reason behind letting Pearson go last weekend.

According to Bristol Live, the club have identified Oxford United’s Liam Manning as a potential candidate to fill the vacant manager role. The U’s are Portsmouth’s closest rivals so far this season, having pushed their way to second and just three points behind the leaders.