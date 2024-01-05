Reading are embroiled in battles both on and off the pitch as their troubles worsen

Pompey's League One rivals Reading have announced two departures from their managerial team as the troubled club's 'ongoing financial challenges' continue.

The Royals have confirmed that first-team coaches Eddie Niedzwiecki and Andrew Sparkes have both left their respective roles at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, delivering yet another blow to boss Ruben Selles.

Reading are in a second successive relegation fight following their exile from the Championship at the end of last season and currently occupy 20th place in the table, sitting outside the relegation zone only on goal difference. Off the pitch, the club are seemingly teetering on the brink of financial meltdown under owner Dai Yongge. During the reign of Chinese businessman, the Berkshire outfit have been deducted 16 points, are under a transfer embargo until January 2025 and are believed to have debts of around £100m.

The loss of two key members of his coaching team will hurt Selles, who has been in charge of Reading since July. But according to a club statement, both Niedzwiecki and Sparkes' departures were necessary.

'Whilst both Andrew and Eddie were valued members of the first team set-up, ongoing financial challenges at the club meant changes in this department were necessary,' read statement put out by the club. 'Sparkes joined the club in the summer of last year, joining Rubén Sellés as Assistant Manager whereas Eddie Niedzwiecki rejoined the club in 2022 – having previously been Assistant Manager from 2019-2021. We would like to wish both Andrew and Eddie the very best of luck with the next chapter in their respective careers.'

The latest development comes following news of redundancies before Christmas and reports that players are no longer provided food at Reading's Bearwood Park training ground due to lack of funding.

