Speaking on ITV’s EFL Highlights Show, pundit Jamie Mackie has heaped praise on the work John Mousinho has done at Pompey so far. The 36-year-old has lost just twice in his first 10 games in charge.

His side won 1-0 away at Cambridge United this weekend with striker Colby Bishop nodding home the winner in the second-half in front of the away fans. They are unbeaten in their last five outings in the league.

Pompey have an outside shot of making the League One play-offs if they can keep their run of form going. They are nine points off at the moment and play 6th place Barnsley at Oakwell next.

Mackie, who played for the likes of Plymouth Argyle, QPR and Nottingham Forest before hanging up his boots in 2020, has been impressed and has said: “They are in really good form, (they’ve had) four wins in their last five. They’ve got a man in Bishop who is scoring goals. He’s got 15 for the season (in the league).”

Connor Ogilvie embraces goalscorer Colby Bishop after netting in Pompey's 1-0 triumph at Cambridge United. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Asked whether he thinks they can make the top six, the former attacker said: “I think it is just about him (Mousinho) having more time to initially get his ideas across and finish the season really positively and have everyone on the front foot going into a big season next year.

“He’s doing a great early job. The amount of time he has had on the training pitch has been limited compared to the amount of games he has had. It has been a positive start.”

Pompey’s season threatened to peter out under Danny Cowley but Mousinho has come in and made a decent impression so far. He has got the players well organised, tough to break down and they will be in confident mood right now.