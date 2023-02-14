RECAP as Dane Scarlett nets stoppage time victory for Portsmouth in 1-0 win against Burton
Pompey return to action this evening against Burton at Fratton Park.
The Blues will be looking to bounce back from their 3-1 defeat to league leaders Plymouth on Saturday, which dropped them to 11th in the table.
A run of three consecutive contests without a win in League One has seen John Mousinho’s men fall 12 points behind the play-offs, with 18 games remaining.
They face a resurgent Burton side who are on a run of three straight victories in the league and have climbed out of the relegation zone in recent weeks.
Pompey will be monitoring Matt Macey ahead of the game after his bout of illness, while Zak Swanson will remain absent after an injury set-back.
Ronan Curtis could make his return to the squad after an ankle issue along with long-term absentee Joe Rafferty - who was the 19th man at Home Park on Saturday.
You can follow all the action from Fratton Park as the Blues take on the Brewers, with build-up, team news and video before live commentary when the action gets under way from 7.45pm.
LIVE: Pompey v Burton
Key Events
- Pompey return to action after Saturday’s 3-1 defeat to Plymouth
- Lane, Hackett, Rafferty & Thompson come in.
- Pack & Bernard miss out.
Scarlett gets the winner for Pompey, he converts from close range after Pigott brings the ball down in the box.
Scarlett recieves the ball in the box, although he opened up his body he was unable to get a clean strike on goal.