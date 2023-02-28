News you can trust since 1877
RECAP the action as Pompey come from behind to bury promotion chasers!

The John Mousinho era continues under the lights tonight at Fratton Park.

By Jordan Cross
3 minutes ago
Pompey v Bolton
It’s been an encouraging start to the new head coach’s tenure with four wins and two draws from eight games.

A stiff test lies in wait, however, in the shape of promotion-chasing Bolton arriving at Fratton Park.

The Trotters have won six of their past seven league games to propel then up the League One table.

We’ll be building up to kick-off with all the team news and talking points before bringing live commentary when the action gets underway at 7.45pm.

LIVE Pompey 3 Bolton 1

FT Pompey 3 Bolton 1

90+2

Fratton rocking as they sing their team home!

FIVE MINUTES’ STOPPAGE TIME

87

Tunnicliffe with the ball in and Bishop flicks in to end the barren run! Pompe on fire!

BBBBBBBBBBIIIIISSSSHHHHHHHHHHOOOOOOOPPPPPPPPPPPPPPP

84

Ball in from Morrell and it’s Towler agains to smash it home at the back post!

TTTOOOWWWWWWWLLLLLLEEEEEEEEERRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRr

83

Pompey still asking the questions as Scarlett’s 20 yarder is blocked

81

Curtis earns warm applause as he comes off for Pigott

79

Nlundulu getting a warm welcome for his Southampton connections after replacing Charles.

PompeyJohn MousinhoFratton ParkBoltonLeague One