RECAP the action as Pompey come from behind to bury promotion chasers!
The John Mousinho era continues under the lights tonight at Fratton Park.
It’s been an encouraging start to the new head coach’s tenure with four wins and two draws from eight games.
A stiff test lies in wait, however, in the shape of promotion-chasing Bolton arriving at Fratton Park.
The Trotters have won six of their past seven league games to propel then up the League One table.
We’ll be building up to kick-off with all the team news and talking points before bringing live commentary when the action gets underway at 7.45pm.