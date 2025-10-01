RECAP the see-saw drama between Pompey and Watford at Fratton Park
Watford provide the opposition as John Mousinho’s men aim to avoid making it three Championship reverses on the spin at PO4.
We’ll be building up to kick-off with all the talking points before team news drops at 6.30pm.
Then it’s more chat and video until we bring live text updates when the action gets underway.
LIVE Portsmouth v Watford
Full-time
Pompey 2 Watford 2
Stoppage time
Six minutes.
Baah has turned the heat up
It’s a tinderbox now at Fratton with Baah the focus of the heat
CHANCE
Segecic ball in header just over by Ogilvie.
Here comes Baah
Who gets a warm reception on for Sissoko.
CHANCE
Segecic fires at goal from 20 yards - Selvik gathers
Eight minutes to go
Plus stoppages and it’s all set for a grandstand finale under the lights at Fratton!
All square
All square as Blair fights for the ball and gets it to Swift. His shot is blocked but Segecic angles an unerring finish beyond Selvik.
SEGECICCCCCC
2-2!
CHANCE
Raking cross from Devlin swept just wide from Swift on the run.
Williams off for Devlin
Double change
Chaplin and Yang have been replaced by Segecic and Blair in the 63rd minute.
Blair’s determination wins a free-kick on the byline. Swift’s ball in punched clear by Selvik.
Corner behind for a goal-kick - Segecic and Blair incoming.
Pompey respond as Swift’s cross is deflected behind for a corner.
Dreadful
Pompey have completely crumbled in 11 second half minutes. Petris gets the touch ahead of Dozzell and Sissoko's cross is turned in by Vata from close range.
CHANCE
Bishop heads Pack’s cross not too far over - and the Fratton noise goes up.
Attendance
19,646 (1,243 away fans)