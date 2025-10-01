Live

RECAP the see-saw drama between Pompey and Watford at Fratton Park

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 1st Oct 2025, 17:00 BST
Updated 1st Oct 2025, 21:41 BST
Pompey return to Fratton Park for their first mid-week league action under the lights tonight.

Watford provide the opposition as John Mousinho’s men aim to avoid making it three Championship reverses on the spin at PO4.

We’ll be building up to kick-off with all the talking points before team news drops at 6.30pm.

Then it’s more chat and video until we bring live text updates when the action gets underway.

LIVE Portsmouth v Watford

21:40 BST

Full-time

Pompey 2 Watford 2

21:35 BST

Stoppage time

Six minutes.

21:35 BST

Baah has turned the heat up

It’s a tinderbox now at Fratton with Baah the focus of the heat

21:32 BST

CHANCE

Segecic ball in header just over by Ogilvie.

21:28 BST

Here comes Baah

Who gets a warm reception on for Sissoko.

21:28 BST

CHANCE

Segecic fires at goal from 20 yards - Selvik gathers

21:27 BST

Eight minutes to go

Plus stoppages and it’s all set for a grandstand finale under the lights at Fratton!

21:24 BST

All square

All square as Blair fights for the ball and gets it to Swift. His shot is blocked but Segecic angles an unerring finish beyond Selvik.

21:23 BST

SEGECICCCCCC

2-2!

21:21 BST

CHANCE

Raking cross from Devlin swept just wide from Swift on the run.

21:15 BST

71

Williams off for Devlin

21:14 BST

Double change

Chaplin and Yang have been replaced by Segecic and Blair in the 63rd minute.

21:12 BST

68

Blair’s determination wins a free-kick on the byline. Swift’s ball in punched clear by Selvik.

21:05 BST

61

Corner behind for a goal-kick - Segecic and Blair incoming.

21:05 BST

61

Pompey respond as Swift’s cross is deflected behind for a corner.

21:02 BST

Dreadful

Pompey have completely crumbled in 11 second half minutes. Petris gets the touch ahead of Dozzell and Sissoko's cross is turned in by Vata from close range.

20:57 BST

CHANCE

Bishop heads Pack’s cross not too far over - and the Fratton noise goes up.

20:56 BST

Attendance

19,646 (1,243 away fans)

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:WatfordTeam newsFratton ParkOppositionVideo
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice