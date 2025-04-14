LATEST: Update over Portsmouth defender as scan points to season-ending injury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Alex Milosevic is refusing to accept his Pompey career is over before it’s started.

John Mousinho has confirmed the former Sweden international has torn his calf muscle, after scan results showed the extent of the injury picked up in training by the surprise defensive arrival.

Mousinho has detailed the situation around the 33-year-old’s setback, after suffering a blow in training as he came in to help with the defensive woes suffered this term.

But Milosevic has instead found himself added to the fitness issues suffered by Ibane Bowat, Hayden Matthews, Rob Atkinson, Regan Poole and Conor Shaughnessy in the middle of the back line this term.

Mousinho admitted the nature of the former AIK Stockholm’s injury, meant that he thought the season was likely over for the former Nottingham Forest man.

But Milosevic is upbeat about yet being able to play a part in Pompey’s run-in, with four games remaining this season.

He said: ‘Alex is okay. The scan shows a calf tear, but he feels good so we’re going to treat the player and not the scan.

‘I don’t know what the extent of that’s going to be, we’re just going to have to take it day by day. We’re not ruling anything out or in, we’re not sure about it yet.

‘I thought that was going to be the case (his season was over) having got the scan results back, but speaking to Alex he feels a lot more positive about it.’

Former AIK Stockholm man could ‘barely walk’

Pompey’s defensive picture improved on Saturday, as Rob Atkinson returned from nearly two months out with a calf injury to bag two goals against Derby County.

The Bristol City loanee took a physical battering in the process, however, ahead of two quickfire outings over the Easter period against Norwich and Watford.

With Shaughnessy not yet playing after his hamstring issue and Matthews out for the rest of the term with Bowat, Pompey could yet find themselves with issues in the centre-back position.

That means Mousinho is encouraged by Milosevic’s mindset in still wanting to feature in a blue shirt this term.

Mousinho added: ‘It’s actually a really strange injury, by the time he got on to the bus at Millwall he could barely walk.

‘But a couple of days later it’s settled down, so it’s one of those that’s a bit of a strange one.

‘I think so (he wants to be involved). He’s obviously disappointed picking up the injury having not played a minute for Portsmouth. He wants to get himself back in.’