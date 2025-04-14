Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

John Mousinho cherished the late Derby draw as a significant point towards Championship survival after the latest chapter of the race for survival.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And the Pompey boss claimed Saturday’s to-and-fro 2-2 draw with Rams was one of the ‘craziest’ games he’s been involved in during his time in football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Colby Bishop’s penalty was saved by keeper Jacob Zetterstrom early on, as the home team started at a pace amid a strong home atmosphere at Fratton Park.

Pompey had a foothold in the game despite the visitors having their own moments of threat, but the clash tilted on its axis amid three goals in five second-half minutes.

Jerry Yates’ header was swiftly cancelled out by Rob Atkinson, before the defender went from hero to villain as he diverted Kayden Jackson’s cross past Nico Schmid

But the Bristol City defender was to have the final say on his return from nearly two months out with injury, as he headed home in stoppage when operating as a makeshift striker while struggling cramp.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That all unfolded with the stakes high for both sides and a win meaning Derby would have moved above Pompey in the table, plunging them deep into relegation trouble in the process.

In the final reckoning, Mousinho took the draw as a positive outcome for his men against the form side after another dramatic clash.

Mousinho said: ‘It’s one of the strangest and craziest games I’ve been involved in.

‘At 1-0 I’m thinking right, we really have to dig ourselves out of it here. All of a sudden we get ourselves back into the game and then do the same at 2-1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘So my emotions were all over the place, up and down and quite rightly everyone at Fratton Park felt that.

‘But my overriding emotion is relief and the fact I think it’s big, I think it’s a big point for us.

‘We didn’t want to take the point, we wanted all three points and played like we wanted all three points, to be fair, apart from a couple of bits of defending.

‘Psychologically’: Pompey boss on Derby point

‘It’s a big point, so we take that and build on that now next week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘It’s extremely tight down the bottom, so the most important thing is to pick up a couple of results next weekend.’

Pompey now have four games in which to secure their place in the Championship next season.

It’s a critical Easter period, as they go to Norwich on Good Friday before Watford arrive at Fratton Park on Easter Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mousinho’s men go to Sheffield Wednesday on April 26 before the curtain comes down on the campaign, as Hull come to PO4 on Sunday, May 3.