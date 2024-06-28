Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Pompey youngster Josh Flint has found himself a new Football League club.

The Blues academy graduate has signed a two-year deal with League One new-boys Crawley Town.

The 23-year-old completed a free transfer move to the Reds on Friday following the expiry of his contract at recently relegated Eredivisie side FC Voldendam. The converted centre-back is Crawley boss Scott Lindsey’s fourth signing of the summer as they prepare to compete in the third tier of English football for the first time in nine years following their League Twom play-off final win over Crewe.

The former Crookhorn School pupil had been with Volendam since 2020 and made 59 appearances for the Kras Stadion outfit. He featured 28 times in the league last season as Regillio Simons’ side finished second from bottom in the table.

Flint told the Crawley website: ‘I am delighted to get the deal over the line. It has been in the works for a couple of weeks now, so it is a great feeling to get the medical done and sign for the club.

‘I was really impressed when I watched the play-off final, and this seems to be a really great club to be at.’

The defender, who turned out for Bognor between his Pompey departure in January 2020 and his move to Holland, made two appearances for the Blues - both of which came in the EFL Trophy.

The Fratton Park season-ticket holder joined Pompey as an eight-year-old. Speaking to The News last year, he said: ‘I had a good chat with Kenny Jackett, who explained that the path to Pompey’s first-team was probably a bit too big and they wouldn’t be offering another deal.

‘It’s not nice to hear, but looking back now, it's completely understandable. It actually gave me the opportunity to grow as a person and a player.