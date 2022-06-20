However, the Fratton faithful’s wishful hopes of seeing such players come through the Fratton Park door look set to come to a swift end as both prepare to depart Peterborough and Barnsley respectively.

The Tykes have reportedly given Luton permission to speak to Woodrow after he was linked with a move to PO4 last week.

Meanwhile, the Posh are believed to have reluctantly accepted a bid well-below their asking price from Hearts for Grant.

Although the 28-year-old midfielder was not linked with a move to Fratton Park this summer, Pompey fans came alive when he was placed on the transfer-list at the Weston Homes Stadium.

In fact, it saw many Blues fans on social media plead with the club to sign a man who has an impressive past with Danny Cowley.

Yet those wishes now appear at an end, with Grant McCann’s side accepting an offer for the playmaker, who has two years remaining on his current Peterborough deal.

Woodrow, meanwhile, was another name who brought some excitement to the Fratton faithful.

Pompey were reportedly in a battle with Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich, who were all keen to land the striker this window.

It comes as Cowley continues his desperate search to find attacking options.

And it appears that wait for a new striker goes on, as the Tykes have apparently allowed Luton to speak to their prized asset following their relegation to League One.