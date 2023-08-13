And it ain’t the Blues!

Instead, the 21-year-old has joined Pompey’s League One rivals Blackpool, with Neil Critchley making the midfielder his seventh signing of the transfer window.

The Seagulls ace, who scored 11 goals and registered five assists during 51 games at relegated Morecambe last season, has moved to Bloomfield Road on a season-long loan.

After the initial report linking the player with a move to Fratton Park, head coach John Mousinho quickly crushed the rumour and followed it up with a loan move for Manchester City youngster Alex Robertson.

Despite welcoming 13 new signings this summer, Pompey have been credited with an interest in a host of players this transfer window.

Celtic defender Bosun Lawal found himself part of that club, with the former Watford centre-back linked with Pompey last month by Football Insider.

Bristol Rovers were reportedly the Blues’ main rivals for the Republic of Ireland age-group international who is yet to make a senior first-team appearance at Parkhead.