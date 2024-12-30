Pompey’s spending on their training ground is revealed in latest accounts. | None

Tornante invested another £5.1m into improving Fratton Park and Pompey’s training ground, according to latest accounts.

Accounts filed today at Companies House for the year ending June 30, 2024 detail the owners’ ongoing commitment towards improving the Blues’ infrastructure.

For the 12 months covered by the accounts, a further £3.79m was spent on the final leg of the Fratton Park development project which began in 2021.

According to the strategic report within the accounts, that takes Tornante’s spending to £19m overall on ‘Fratton Park and stadium development works’ since taking over the club in August 2017.

Work carried out during the period covered includes completing the Milton End in December 2023, installing safe standing in Fratton End, and the commencement of work on the new TV gantry in the South Stand.

As a consequence, the capacity for Pompey’s 125-year-old home is now back towards 21,000 - with the February 2024 clash with Reading representing their first 20,000-plus attendance in more than 13 years.

In addition, more than £1m has been spent on ‘renovation and improvement works’ at the Blues’ Copnor Road-based training ground.

That includes £900,000 to relocate the first-team from the Portakabins into the Pompey Health & Fitness Club training complex.

Among the improvements to accommodate them are new offices, a players’ gym, analysis and medical facilities, an auditorium, and additional Academy facilities.

Revenue from the Pompey Health & Fitness Club totalled £1.3m, although it reported a net loss of £100,000, impacted by ‘inflation across the cost base including labour and energy costs’.

The accounts do not include now completed work on the TV gantry, a new North Stand mezzanine with new bars and toilets, additional toilets in the Milton End and work in the Victory Lounge and Fan Zone.

These improvements largely took place after the period covered by the accounts, which ended on June 30, 2024.