Revealed: Portsmouth stance on Plymouth Argyle wing-back linked with free-transfer move to Stoke, Preston North End and Oxford United
Speculation in recent weeks had linked the Blues with a swoop for the 28-year-old, who is due to leave Home Park upon the expiry of his contract on June 30.
Stoke City, Preston North End and Oxford United have also been credited with a keeness for the former Rotherham player during the current close season. However, The News understands Miller is not someone the Blues are actively looking to add to their ranks ahead of their Championship return.
It’s believed the attack-minded talent does not fit the profile of player Pompey are looking to recruit this summer. The competition that exists between Connor Ogilvie and Jack Sparkes for the Blues’ left-back position, plus Mousinho’s preference to play without wing-backs, also counts against a move for Miller.
Miller has spent two seasons at Home Park after arriving on a free transfer from Rotherham in 2022. He’s made 49 appearances for the Pilgrims, scoring one goal and registering two assists. The Croydon-born ace is due to leave the Championship outfit after talks over a new Plymouth deal stalled.
Pompey were previously linked with the player once it became clear he was ending his two-year stay at the Millers in 2022. Yet it was Steven Schumacher who successfully lured him to the south-west. According to reports, he’s keen to be reunited with Miller at the Potters, as he looks to stamp his authority on a squad he inherited back in December.
Former Barnsley right-back Jordan Williams is currently Pompey’s sole signing of the 2024 transfer window. Further new additions are expected, though, as the Blues look to strengthen their ranks for their first season back in the Championship since 2012.
