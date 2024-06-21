Clark Robertson is back on his way to the United Kingdom according to reports in Scotland. (Image: Getty Images) | Getty Images

A player that left Pompey in the summer of 2023 is set for a return to the UK according to a transfer report.

Former Pompey defender Clark Robertson is back in the United Kingdom after signing terms with a team in Scotland.

According to Scott Burns, a sports writer for the Scottish Express Sport, Dundee have signed Robertson on a two-year deal. Robertson returns to the Scottish game for the first time since leaving Aberdeen in 2015.

The 30-year-old spent the last season playing in Israel for MS Ashdod after he was let go by John Mousinho at the end of the 2022/23 season. He played 19 times for the Israeli outfit as they finished 10th out of 14th in the Ligat ha'Al.

He was at Pompey for two seasons and made 56 appearances for the club after being signed by Danny Cowley. The 11-time Scotland under-21 international captained the club on several occasions but also had periods out with injury.

Explaining the decision why Robertson and Pompey parted last year, Mousinho said: "I think it made sense for both parties. Clark was ready to move on and with his family up north, it was maybe a geographical one as well.

‘Clark’s had a great time at the club and over the past few months has been excellent in everything he’s done.

‘He came in and was excellent initially and then in the games when he came back I thought he was brilliant.

‘Clark’s been a really good club captain and he’s never given me any problems. He’s a really good influence around the dressing room, and it was probably one of the easier conversations I had."

Robertson also played 137 times for Blakcpool in his career, the most at any of the five teams he has played for. The only major of his career however was winning the Scottish League Cup with Aberdeen in 2014.