Portsmouth's former Reading defender hands John Mousinho massive injury boost ahead of pre-season return
Visit our website at www.portsmouth.co.uk
The defender, who fractured his left ankle on debut against Northampton in February, has fully recovered from the blow and is fit to begin preparation work for the Blues’ Championship campaign.
The Pompey players report back for pre-season testing next week, before taking to the grass for the first time on Monday, July 1. The Blues head to Croatia on Saturday, July 6, for a near week-long warm-weather training camp. They then kick-off their pre-season friendly programme against Gosport Borough on Tuesday, July 16.
McIntyre, a £75,000 signing from Reading in January, was unable to play any part in Pompey’s run-in last season as they secured the League One crown. The injury, which required surgery ruled him out completely for the rest of the campaign. But speaking to BBC Radio Berkshire, he confirmed he’s now in a position to make up for lost time and resume playing duties at Fratton Park.
‘It’s all good now,’ he said. It’s fully recovered and stuff. It was obviously a frustrating start but I had an operation maybe 2-3 weeks after and then everything’s gone according to plan.
‘Had the season gone on for a week longer I would’ve been back training, so I’m in a good spot now, doing loads of running and I’ll be fit and firing for the start of pre-season.’
McIntyre was sent off for the second-half challenge on the Cobblers’ Mitch Pinnock which ultimately forced him to put on hold a Pompey career that had only begun four days earlier.
The Blues successfully had the red card and the subsequent three-match ban overturned. Now, looking forward, the former Reading centre-back is excited to be able to kick-start his Pompey career in the Championship.
The 25-year-old added: ‘(Getting back in the Championship) That’s been the aim for Pompey for a long time. I think it’s seven years they’ve been stuck in League One, so as a club we’re delighted to get out and it’s been great to be part of a group that has been so successful this year and in an environment where there is a lot of winning going on, really.
‘That’s something I haven’t been a part of over the past few years, unfortunately.’
Central-defensive colleague Regan Poole is also arrowing in on his Pompey return, after suffering an ACL injury against Chesterfield in November. A later return to pre-season training is expected, although the defender should be in contention to compete for a place in the team for their August 10 season-opener.
