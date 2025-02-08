Pompey fans on social media have been reacting to John Mousinho’s starting XI and bench for today’s game at Sheffield United.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And they appear to like what they see after the Blues head coach named an unchanged side to the one that drew 0-0 with second-placed Burnley last weekend.

It means two of his most recent signings - Adil Aouchiche and Kaide Gordon - start on the bench, with Matt Rtichie, Callum Lang and Josh Murphy the starting three behind central striker Colby Bishop. It also sees Conor Shaughnessy start a second game in a row alongside Rob Atkinson in the centre of defence following his return from injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was the possibility that Mousinho would rotate his side for the trip to Bramall Lane, with Pompey playing host to relegation rivals Cardiff on Tuesday night.

However, he’s resisted that urge – something which Blues fans on X welcomed. Here’s a selection of the views shared after Pompey’s team was announced.

@H21HLH: You mean to say… We’re not playing the Academy team with Saydee up top wearing the armband?????

@wate8181: The right decision. But use subs early and get all 5 on the pitch. All the talk of rotating and then says unchanged lol. But we looked solid defensively against Burnley so let’s hope for more of the same.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@HazzaTWood96: Line up looks decent, great to see we're unchanged. Here's hoping for at least a draw against a decent Sheffield United team.

@glendingleberry: Decent options off the bench too. was our biggest weakness.

@AtlGorillaTalk: What is Mousinho doing? No squad rotation? He is incompetent and should be sacked before the match even starts!! (sarcasm)

@evanbolzo: Mousinho’s a d1 yapper he was never gonna rotate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@DylanSomertonj1: Very happy with that. And we’ve actually got some depth to bring on in the second half.

@gregpfc: This is the first away game Pompey will start with 2 Championship quality CBs, so at least have a chance.

@DrewKieran0: No changes, no