Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Pompey winger Ronan Curtis could be set for a return to League One after it was reported that several clubs have registered an interest in signing him.

Bristol Rovers are reportedly keen on landing the 28-year-old, according to the Bristol Post, although they face competition for the Irishman’s signature. The identity of the other clubs hasn't be revealed but it’s believed the Gas aren't alone in wanting to acquire the forward’s services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Curtis is currently with AFC Wimbledon but his future is up in the air following the conclusion of the League Two season. He signed a short-term contract with the Dons following the completion of his rehab from an ACL injury with Pompey in December - but there is a scepticism among their fan base as to if he will remain at Plough Lane.

He featured in 17 matches in all competitions for Wimbledon this season, scoring five goals and registering two assists. Curtis also became a popular figure at Plough Lane when he netted a stoppage-time winner against bitter rivals MK Dons.

Curtis scored 57 goals and registered 42 assists in 226 games for Pompey after joining for a reported £100,000 from Derry City in 2018. His contract with the Blues expired last summer - but he remained with the club until December as he recuperated from an ACL injury sustained against Bolton on February 2023.

He remains Pompey’s top scorer in the 21st century, and the Pompey favourite reached out to the Fratton faithful last month after they sealed their return to the Championship. As Pompey beat Barnsley to win the league title and promotion on April 16, Curtis said in a social media post: “Congratulations PUP buzzing for the fans I know what this means.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bristol Rovers themselves are having to contend with interest from Pompey for their talisman Antony Evans. The 25-year-old is someone that John Mousinho is said to be an admirer of after he registered 12 goals for a side that finished below mid-table.