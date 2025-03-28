Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The directors’ box at Fratton Park could have a few noticeable gaps when Blackburn Rovers travel to the south coast to take on Pompey in the Championship.

That’s if members of the Ewood Park club’s board take heed of a statement issued on Friday by a collection of supporters groups who are growing increasingly frustrated with how the Lancashire outfit is being run.

Off-field issues, including the mis-management of playing assets, declining match-day attendances and executive pay rises have all been cited as areas of concern. Fans also believe a pledge to respect previous owner Jack Walker’s legacy has not been upheld by owners Venky’s, who purchased the club for £23m in 2010.

It has led to the supporters’ clubs involved, spearheaded by BRFC Action Group, to request that senior officials of the club do not attend games for the remaining weeks of the season - starting with Saturday’s trip to Fratton Park.

They believe the absence of chief executive Steve Waggott, chief operating officer Suhail Pasha and head of football Rudy Gestade would create a more positive and unified environment and help fans and club staff focus on a ‘critical’ period in the season.

Blackburn Rovers fans concerned about ‘source of division’

Head of Football Rudy Gestede is a former Blackburn Rovers player | Getty Images

A statement issued read: ‘A coalition of individual Blackburn Rovers supporters and fan groups including; BRFC Action Group, EWMC, Kidder Street Noise, The Rovers, ReadRovers, New York Rovers, and All Rovers, are calling for unity among all those connected with the club to create a positive atmosphere as the team enters a critical phase of the season.

"It is vital that all efforts are focused on supporting the players and backroom staff at this crucial time by fostering a positive environment at Ewood Park. The team needs the full backing of the supporters, especially when off-the-field matters have caused understandable frustration among the fanbase.

"With this in mind, we respectfully request that CEO Steve Waggott, COO and owners’ representative Suhail Pasha, and Head of Football Operations Rudy Gestede do not attend the remaining fixtures this season. We believe their presence has become a source of division for many supporters, and their absence could help foster a more unified and focused atmosphere.

"Our request is made with the best interests of the club in mind, as unity is essential for success in these decisive weeks. Supporters’ frustrations have grown due to concerns over the management of playing assets, declining matchday attendances, and reports of executive pay increases during a period of serious uncertainty for the club.

‘The Rao family are not keeping their pledge to “respect the Jack Walker legacy” which the wider football community understands. As a result of this, there is a growing sentiment that Jack Walker’s legacy is slowly being eroded resulting in an increasing desire for new ownership.

‘This appeal is not personal, it is a call for solidarity and a shared commitment to our ultimate goal: securing promotion to the Premier League.

‘We remain fully committed to Blackburn Rovers and will continue working alongside supporters old and new, to ensure a brighter future for the club, one built on the values of our greatest supporter, Jack Walker.’

Blackburn form ahead of game v Pompey

Blackburn Rovers boss Valerien Ismael | Getty Images

Blackburn will arrive on the south coast sitting ninth in the Championship table - eight places above Pompey and with a 10-point advantage over their hosts.

They remain in the hunt for a play-off place but their hopes have been dwindling in recent weeks following head coach John Eustace’s departure for Derby County in mid-February.

Following a 2-0 win against Plymouth on February 15, the Ewood Park side sat fifth in the table. Fast forward six months, though, and Rovers are five points off the pace when it comes to the play-offs. They are also searching for their first win under new boss Valerien Ismael, who has secured just one point from his four games in charge and is already under pressure to turn things a round.

Pompey head into their meeting with Blackburn on the back of successive defeats at the hands of Plymouth and Preston North End respectively before the international break, Those losses mean John Mousinho’s side sit just four points above the relegation zone with eight games remaining.

