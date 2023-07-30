News you can trust since 1877
Seven former Portsmouth first-teamers who left this summer and remain without a club - including reported Charlton, Derby and Birmingham targets: gallery

The countdown to the 2023-24 season is well and truly under way.
By Mark McMahon
Published 30th Jul 2023, 15:00 BST

Pompey played out their final warm-up game of pre-season – a 1-0 defeat to Championship Bristol City at Fratton.

And with just six days to go until the Blues’ season-opener against Bristol Rovers on Saturday, head coach John Mousinho has less than a week of training to ensure his new-look side is match ready for the big kick-off.

Pompey have done well to add and integrate 12 new signings into their ranks over the summer. But now extra emphasis will be placed on moulding them into a team for the battles that lie ahead.

That’s never easy, especially when coupled with departures as well, with seven first-teamers allowed to leave, five loanees heading back to their former clubs and the likes of the injured Ronan Curtis running down his contract despite still training with the club.

But what’s happened to those now former senior players following the expiry of their contracts? Have they found new clubs or are they still on the lookout? Well, only two have found future employment to date.

Here’s the latest on those now forgotten Pompey heroes with less than a week to go to another new season.

Jay Mingi turned down the offer of a new three-year deal at Fratton Park

Jay Mingi turned down the offer of a new three-year deal at Fratton Park

Jay Mingi turned down the offer of a new three-year deal at Fratton Park Photo: Jason Brown

Pompey record: 92 appearances, 14 goals, 12 assists. Age: 31 Current status: Was expected to join hometown club Northampton and move closer to his roots following his Blues exit. However, nothing on that front has materialised. Was earlier this month linked with a move to Paul Cook's Chesterfield, but that rumour was quickly quashed by the Spireites.

Michael Jacobs

Pompey record: 92 appearances, 14 goals, 12 assists. Age: 31 Current status: Was expected to join hometown club Northampton and move closer to his roots following his Blues exit. However, nothing on that front has materialised. Was earlier this month linked with a move to Paul Cook's Chesterfield, but that rumour was quickly quashed by the Spireites. Photo: Jason Brown

Pompey record: 57 appearances, 2 goals, 1 assist. Age: 28. Current status: The midfielder was quickly snapped up by League One new-boys Stevenage, where he's linked up with brother and fellow former Pompey player Nathan, following his release by Peterborough at the end of last season.

Louis Thompson

Pompey record: 57 appearances, 2 goals, 1 assist. Age: 28. Current status: The midfielder was quickly snapped up by League One new-boys Stevenage, where he's linked up with brother and fellow former Pompey player Nathan, following his release by Peterborough at the end of last season. Photo: Jason Brown

Pompey record: 69 appearances, 3 goals, 11 assists. Age: 30 Current status: The midfielder, who was attracting interest from A-League and MLS sides last summer, was linked with a move to Charlton earlier in the summer. However, news on that potential move has dried up. There's been some reports that Derby are interested - but, at present, the former Manchester United player remains without a club.

Ryan Tunnicliffe

Pompey record: 69 appearances, 3 goals, 11 assists. Age: 30 Current status: The midfielder, who was attracting interest from A-League and MLS sides last summer, was linked with a move to Charlton earlier in the summer. However, news on that potential move has dried up. There's been some reports that Derby are interested - but, at present, the former Manchester United player remains without a club. Photo: Jason Brown

