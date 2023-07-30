The countdown to the 2023-24 season is well and truly under way.

And with just six days to go until the Blues’ season-opener against Bristol Rovers on Saturday, head coach John Mousinho has less than a week of training to ensure his new-look side is match ready for the big kick-off.

Pompey have done well to add and integrate 12 new signings into their ranks over the summer. But now extra emphasis will be placed on moulding them into a team for the battles that lie ahead.

That’s never easy, especially when coupled with departures as well, with seven first-teamers allowed to leave, five loanees heading back to their former clubs and the likes of the injured Ronan Curtis running down his contract despite still training with the club.

But what’s happened to those now former senior players following the expiry of their contracts? Have they found new clubs or are they still on the lookout? Well, only two have found future employment to date.

Here’s the latest on those now forgotten Pompey heroes with less than a week to go to another new season.

1 . Portsmouth midfielder Jay Mingi during the EFL Sky Bet League 1 match between Portsmouth and Derby County at Fratton Park, Portsmouth, England on 18 November 2022. Jay Mingi turned down the offer of a new three-year deal at Fratton Park Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales

2 . Michael Jacobs Pompey record: 92 appearances, 14 goals, 12 assists. Age: 31 Current status: Was expected to join hometown club Northampton and move closer to his roots following his Blues exit. However, nothing on that front has materialised. Was earlier this month linked with a move to Paul Cook's Chesterfield, but that rumour was quickly quashed by the Spireites. Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales

3 . Louis Thompson Pompey record: 57 appearances, 2 goals, 1 assist. Age: 28. Current status: The midfielder was quickly snapped up by League One new-boys Stevenage, where he's linked up with brother and fellow former Pompey player Nathan, following his release by Peterborough at the end of last season. Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales

4 . Ryan Tunnicliffe Pompey record: 69 appearances, 3 goals, 11 assists. Age: 30 Current status: The midfielder, who was attracting interest from A-League and MLS sides last summer, was linked with a move to Charlton earlier in the summer. However, news on that potential move has dried up. There's been some reports that Derby are interested - but, at present, the former Manchester United player remains without a club. Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales