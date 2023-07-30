Seven former Portsmouth first-teamers who left this summer and remain without a club - including reported Charlton, Derby and Birmingham targets: gallery
Pompey played out their final warm-up game of pre-season – a 1-0 defeat to Championship Bristol City at Fratton.
And with just six days to go until the Blues’ season-opener against Bristol Rovers on Saturday, head coach John Mousinho has less than a week of training to ensure his new-look side is match ready for the big kick-off.
Pompey have done well to add and integrate 12 new signings into their ranks over the summer. But now extra emphasis will be placed on moulding them into a team for the battles that lie ahead.
That’s never easy, especially when coupled with departures as well, with seven first-teamers allowed to leave, five loanees heading back to their former clubs and the likes of the injured Ronan Curtis running down his contract despite still training with the club.
But what’s happened to those now former senior players following the expiry of their contracts? Have they found new clubs or are they still on the lookout? Well, only two have found future employment to date.
Here’s the latest on those now forgotten Pompey heroes with less than a week to go to another new season.