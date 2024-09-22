Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Your round-up of the latest stories surrounding Pompey and their Championship rivals.

Portsmouth failed to pull themselves out of the relegation zone after a crushing 2-1 defeat at Burnley on Saturday. John Mousinho’s side blew a first-half lead gained through Callum Lang as goals from Jeremy Sarmiento and Josh Brownhill - the latter coming four minutes into added-time - consigned Pompey to a third straight defeat.

Luckily for Portsmouth, they lost no ground on a day in which seven of the bottom eight lost while six of the top seven all won. Those in charge at Fratton Park will now turn focus onto next weekend’s visit of Sheffield United and it is an injury update on one of their key players that leads today’s Championship round-up.

Arblaster fitness doubt

Sheffield United midfielder Oliver Arblaster is a major doubt for next weekend’s trip to Pompey after the academy prospect missed Saturday’s 1-0 win over Derby County with an ankle injury. The 20-year-old has been outstanding in the early part of the campaign, scoring twice and captaining his boyhood club on occasion, but could be set for a spell on the sidelines.

“It was really innocuous, nobody was near him and the ball was over his head,” Chris Wilder told The Star of Arblaster’s injury. “He's backpedalled and all of a sudden he's on the floor and not in a great place at that particular moment. So we knew straight away. He's not a squealer, he's just gone down and turned his ankle over.

“So we've had it scanned and fingers crossed he gets through the next three or four days. He's a tough boy, and it was a big blow but I thought Sydie [Peck] coming in was fantastic as well. I'm not going to give anything out but he's a tough boy and we'll try and get him back as soon as possible. We've got to get the swelling down and let it calm down in the next two or three days.”

Leeds criticism

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke took issue with his side’s wastefulness in front of goal during Saturday’s 2-0 win at rock-bottom Cardiff. Leeds were up against 10 men for over an hour but, as happened on the opening day against Pompey, missed a hatful of chances to make the scoreline more convincing, with Largie Ramazani and substitute Joel Piroe the two on target.

“There were a few scenes, even in the second half,” Farke told The Yorkshire Evening Post. “My lads, I know we have a pretty young side, a bit like young, wild horses. We can miss a penalty but it's more or less our line-up for the rebound was not perfect, like we were lined up for celebrating already.

“Probably there is no rebound but make this run, be there for the rebound. The greediness to score goals - perhaps because I was a striker in my real life in football, I would have died to score a goal - this mentality is something we need to add.”