The Owls boss claims the ‘mouth-watering’ fixture has all the ingredients to be a fantastic advert for League One – with another bumper home and away crowd guaranteed and some exciting new players on show to excite supporters.

The Fratton faithful make the trip to Hillsborough on Saturday, July 30 - three months after last season’s final day disappointment.

More than 33,000 fans packed Wednesday’s famous home that day, including 2,588 travelling Blues supporters,

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The sell-out fixture played host to a 4-1 Wednesday triumph, though, with Moore’s side sealing a play-off spot while Pompey had to make do with a 10th-place finish.

The two League One big-guns have since had contrasting summers on the transfer front as well, with the Owls recruiting six new faces – including Cardiff midfielder Will Vaulks and Rotherham duo Michael Smith and Michael Ihiekwe.

Pompey, on the other hand, have made just the one acquisition so far, securing Marlon Pack’s return to Fratton Park – although goalkeeper Josh Griffiths is reportedly closing in on a move.

Regardless of transfer activity, the former Blues defender admits another ‘terrific’ atmosphere is in store for the opening day tie.

Darren Moore admits Pompey's trip to Sheffield Wednesday is a 'mouth-watering' fixture.

Speaking to the Owls’ website, Moore claims the encounter will be another exciting battle between two former Premier League sides who are eyeing a return to the Championship.

He said: ‘It's a really exciting start to the season with a home game against Portsmouth.

‘We’re at Hillsborough for the first time in a few years on the first day so that’s great for our supporters. It’s a great fixture for both clubs and the division.

‘It’s a mouth-watering prospect for both clubs really, the start of the season with two big clubs going head-to-head on the first day.

‘Portsmouth are a well-supported club, they will bring plenty of fans up here, we will have new players on show in front of a big crowd in a terrific atmosphere.