Pompey’s rivals are stamping their mark on the summer transfer window as Blues fans await new arrivals

Pompey’s transfer window so far has remained largely quiet, with just one new signing confirmed in Jordan Williams. Plenty of noise was made on what John Mousinho would be looking to achieve ahead of the club’s Championship return but for now the Blues fans are waiting in excited anticipation to see who else will head to PO7.

It’s not long until Pompey’s pre-season training begins, with a trip to Pula now confirmed as well, and but while we wait to see if any new squad additions arrive in time for the flight to Croatia, here is the latest news from around the Championship...

Sheffield Wednesday ‘plot’ for ex-Pompey target

Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly ‘plotting’ a move for the Plymouth Argyle wing-back Mickel Miller. There had been rumours linking the defender to Fratton Park, however The News reported on Friday that the 28-year-old was not someone the Blues would be actively looking to add to their ranks.

Football Insider, however, has noted that the defender - who is available on a free transfer at the end of this month - is being sought after by a number of EFL clubs with the Hillsborough side currently leading the way.

The 28-year-old made 34 league appearances last campaign as he helped Plymouth avoid relegation. 15 of these appearances were as a substitute. The left-sided star has experience both across the Championship and League One, winning promotion to the Championship on three separate occasions, as well as in Scotland.

The Owls are hopeful that they can use their Championship ‘muscle’ to aid in securing the deal for the former Pompey target as they bid to add to the already successful signings of Max Lowe and Yan Valery.

EFL race for ex-Liverpool star heats up

The former Liverpool star Liam Miller, who spent last season on loan in the Championship with Preston North End from Swiss club Basel, has been fast attracting interest from Leeds United and Sheffield United.

According to the Athletic, via the Sunderland Echo, the Canadian international is hopeful of returning to England on a permanent basis this summer and while Sunderland and Preston had previously been linked, it is the Elland Road and Bramall Lane clubs now most likely to battle it out.

The 24-year-old chipped in with five goals and five assists in 35 Championship appearances for Preston last season. Coming up through the ranks at Liverpool, the attacker spent loan spells at Kilmarnock and Charlton Athletic before heading to Basel in 2021.

Following a strong season with Ryan Lowe’s Preston, there had been plenty of speculation that he would make a permanent move there this summer. Lowe previously said of the 24-year-old star: “All we can do is potentially put our best offer on the table. He knows that we’d love to keep him and I think Basel know we’d like to keep him.”

