The Fratton faithful have one last early-morning wake-up call as John Mousinho’s men make the near 460-mile round trip to Sheffield Wednesday this afternoon.

The Blues will go into the contest full of confidence after securing their Championship survival following Monday’s 1-0 triumph over Watford.

And there’ll be a significant following in the West Stand at Hillsborough, with the club being handed an extra 1,400 tickets after selling out their original 2,400 allocation.

That’s an impressive figure, which - if they sell out - will represent Pompey’s largest away backing of the campaign. That number will eclipse the attendances seen for the trips to Preston, Leeds and Sheffield United.

As the Blues head into the final two games of the season, Mousinho has admitted he will be looking to freshen the side up with his side’s campaign all wrapped up.

Here’s the latest team and injury news from both camps ahead of this afternoon’s game in the Steel City.

Sheffield Wednesday v Pompey early team and injury news

Di'Shon Bernard - Out The centre-back made 10 appearances during the second-half of the 2022-23 campaign on loan from Manchester United. Bernard will miss this afternoon's game against his former side after being ruled out for the remainder of the campaign with a knee injury.

Colby Bishop - Doubt Four goals in two games has propelled the Magic Man to 11 goals and has overtaken Lang as the Blues' top scorer this term. Bishop was brought off in the final 14 minutes against Watford, with cramp and will be assessed ahead of today's game.