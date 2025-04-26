The Fratton faithful have one last early-morning wake-up call as John Mousinho’s men make the near 460-mile round trip to Sheffield Wednesday this afternoon.
The Blues will go into the contest full of confidence after securing their Championship survival following Monday’s 1-0 triumph over Watford.
And there’ll be a significant following in the West Stand at Hillsborough, with the club being handed an extra 1,400 tickets after selling out their original 2,400 allocation.
That’s an impressive figure, which - if they sell out - will represent Pompey’s largest away backing of the campaign. That number will eclipse the attendances seen for the trips to Preston, Leeds and Sheffield United.
As the Blues head into the final two games of the season, Mousinho has admitted he will be looking to freshen the side up with his side’s campaign all wrapped up.
Here’s the latest team and injury news from both camps ahead of this afternoon’s game in the Steel City.
