Far from it! There’s still plenty to be cracking on with to ensure the Blues can reach the levels on the pitch that we’re all desperately seeking.

But what are those priorities following a January that saw Ryler Towler, Matt Macey, Di’Shon Bernard and Paddy Lane added to the squad list at PO4 and Michael Morrison depart?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We’ve taken a look at what currently sits at the top of the in-trays of John Mousinho, sporting director Rich Hughes and chief executive Andy Cullen.

Results on the pitch

This will undoubtedly be the top priority for all concerned.

Danny Cowley was sacked for this exact reason as the Blues recorded one league win from 14 games under his watch.

Now, with Mousinho in charge and new additions to the squad delivered, the emphasis will be on correcting Pompey’s stats.

From left: sporting director Rich Hughes, blues head coach John Mousinho and chief executive Andy Cullen Picture: Sarah Standing (200123-4767)

There was an instant upturn in fortunes when the new head coach arrived, with wins against Exeter and Fleetwood earning Pompey maximum points for the first time since October 22.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That was certainly two steps forward. But the Blues took a step back following defeat at Peterborough last time out.

Clearly, frailties still exist. But a fresh managerial approach and new additions to the playing side must start delivering results on a consistent basis – not just for Pompey’s dubious play-off hopes but to ensure a winning mentality returns to the club.

That then can be carried into the summer, when the Blues will once again be selling themselves to prospective new signings. Signings that can hopefully make the difference and help the club match supporters’ expectations.

Injuries

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s a problem that has impacted Pompey’s season and contributed to Danny Cowley’s January exit.

The former head coach was clearly irked by mounting injury worries and prolonged comebacks as his Fratton Park tenure started to disintegrate.

The Blues can’t afford for history to repeat itself under John Mousinho.

Rich Hughes has said an investigation has already been carried out to get to the root of the issue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fingers crossed that has raised enough red flags that will help eliminate future problems and might even result in Tom Lowery playing again before the season is out!

Out of contract players

The Blues have 14 current first-teamers out of contract at the end of the season – a number that rises to 15 if you include Jayden Reid.

And if you subtract that initial number from their current 25-man senior set-up (which does not include Harry Jewitt-White) that leaves just 11 contracted players remaining beyond June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey do have options of some of those now into the final five months of their Fratton Park stays, including Connor Ogilvie, Ryan Tunnicliffe and Josh Oluwayemi.

John Mousinho has also said that he did a full audit of the squad as part of his interview process and that he will be giving everyone a chance to impress him.

But the clock is ticking on this issue and decisions will need to be made that will benefit the club moving forward.

Loans

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taking about out-of-contract players, five of those are the current loans players calling Fratton Park home – Owen Dale, Dane Scarlett, Joe Pigott, Di’Shon Bernard and Matt Macey.

Like all other clubs at this level, the Blues have consistently used the loan market to their advantage.

But at the end of each season – or even in January, in some instances – these players exit, often leaving sizeable holes in the first-team ranks.

With longevity a key word at Fratton Park and talk of building for the future not far from conversations, you do wonder if this over-reliance on loanees will be scaled down?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The permanent January signings of Ryley Towler and Paddy Lane and their future performances will give Rich Hughes and Andy Cullen food for thought over the coming months.

Goalkeeping department

Matt Macey’s loan arrival last month dug Pompey out of a hole, after Josh Griffiths returned to parent club West Brom early.

He’ll ultimately prove a short-term fix, though, not unless he impresses sufficiently enough to persuade the Blues into exploring a permanent deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under Danny Cowley, Pompey opted not to have a resident No1, instead preferring up-and-coming stars Gavin Bazunu and Griffiths from Manchester City and the Baggies respectively to fill the role.

The argument was, loanees like those would be significantly better than any permanent goalkeeper the Blues could afford.

Some would counter that theory, with Craig MacGillivray a popular figure during his stay at Fratton Park.

Meanwhile, where would that practice leave Pompey going forward if they constantly had to change keeper at the end of every season?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Blues do have two highly-rated youngsters already on their books in Josh Oluwayemi and Toby Steward.

They lack the first-team experience to really be trusted with the role at present – hence Macey’s arrival.

But can Pompey really keep on going for the short-term fixes beyond this term?

A permanent solution is surely needed and no doubt that will be explored between now and the summer transfer window opening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Midfield

When everyone is fit, the Blues have a well-stocked midfield department.

Marlon Pack, Joe Morrell, Jay Mingi, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Louis Thompson and Tom Lowery ensure there’s competition for places.

Meanwhile, youngster Harry Jewitt-White was drafted in at the last minute for the Peterborough game following his loan spell at Gosport, adding more depth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not all of the above have been available, though, as we all know. As a result, Pompey’s midfield trio of Pack, Thompson and Tunnicliffe against Posh had an average age of 29.6.

That trio playing together and subsequent combined age of 89 is hardly ideal for a high-tempo, forward-thinking, energetic, pacy game that appears the game-plan at Fratton Park moving forward.

So did the Blues miss a trick in not adding to that department before January closed?

Probably. But then again, did they really have room to add yet another midfielder to their ranks?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Going forward, Pompey need to address this key area of the pitch and give it a fresh look that suits their needs.