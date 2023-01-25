Pompey have 11 players from their first-team squad out of contract at the end of the season.
That does, of course, exclude the four loan signings, Matt Macey, Owen Dale, Joe Pigott and Dane Scarlett, whose deals are set to expire at the conclusion of the campaign.
However, there’ll still be a number of players who will be looking to impress in the second half of the season, with their long-term futures unclear.
We’ve taken a look at the situation of every out-of-contract member in Mousinho’s side to understand their position as they enter the final months of their contracts.
1. Ryan Tunnicliffe
The midfielder had been one of the men tipped to depart Fratton Park in January under Danny Cowley, with the former Blues boss keen to free-up space in his budget and squad. However, the 30-year-old will be keen to impress under Mousinho in a new system, which includes three men in the centre of the park. This could see Tunnicliffe thrive with the new head coach.
Photo: Jason Brown
2. Michael Jacobs
Jacobs penned a season-long deal at the end of last term despite injuries plaguing his first two years on the south coast. Problems have continued to affect his availability this campaign, but should he remain without issues, could see him become a real asset with his creativity evident in the second half of last season. Plenty of talk about a move to hometown club Northampton last summer.
Photo: Jason Brown
3. Josh Oluwayemi
Prior to Cowley’s departure, it was believed the goalkeeper would leave PO4 in January on loan to continue his development. Although Macey’s arrival will limit his game time this term, he is one the Blues want to keep on beyond his current deal.
Photo: Jason Brown
4. Jay Mingi
Mingi has excelled in his breakthrough campaign, featuring 26 times in all competitions to date. The 22-year-old has been another who has been identified as being a long-term project, with the Blues holding talks with the midfielder over fresh terms beyond the current campaign prior to Mousinho's arrival. Championship West Brom have been linked.
Photo: Jason Brown