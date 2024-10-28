Cardiff City could have a new manager on the horizon.

Cardiff City, one of Portsmouth’s relegation rivals in the Championship, have been linked with a former Premier League manager - none other than Slaven Bilic, who is currently a free agent.

According to a recent report from Wales Online, the 56 year old has ‘held talks’ regarding a possible move to the Bluebirds. As things stand, Cardiff are 20th in the Championship table with 12 points - putting them four points above Pompey as things stand.

Cardiff are currently on a strong run of form in the league, having won three of their last five games, drawing the other two. This run of form has raised them out of the relegation zone - for now.

In his last management job, Bilic had been the head coach of Al-Fateh in the Saudi Pro League - he left the club back in August after the two parties reached a mutual agreement.

He has not managed in England since 2023, when he was at Watford. He left the Hornets in March of that year after a poor run of results and was replaced by Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder.

As such, Bilic is currently a free agent. While he is in no rush to return to the helm, he is open to taking on a new job provided he sees it as a ‘good opportunity’.

In a recent interview with Birmingham Live, Bilic said: “At the moment I like it at home, but of course, I'm ready to work. I'm at a good age and part of me would work, but I'm waiting for a good opportunity. For the meantime, I am enjoying this.”

Previously, Bilic has managed clubs such as Lokomotiv Moscow, West Bromwich Albion and the Croatian national team. He is perhaps best known to fans in England for his time at West Ham United. As a player, Bilic featured for the likes of Hajduk Split, Karlsruher SC and Everton.