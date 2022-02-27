With the vast majority of the Blues’ 1,500 travelling fans braving Storm Eunice and the joys of an extra early start to get to the Alexandra Stadium, they were automatically told to head straight back home upon their arrival.

So just like the surface water that was being superbly handled by the Crewe groundsman, the supporters’ hard-earned cash was simply poured down the drain.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Of course, that decision wasn’t the Railwaymen’s fault.

Yet it appears Pompey aren’t the only ones left cheated by a recent trip to Alex’s ground.

You can add much-loved Soccer Saturday presenter Jeff Stelling – or his son, to be precise – to the list!

On yesterday’s show he took time out of previewing all the day’s action to have a rant about a £100 parking fine his progeny received after pulling into the club car park.

Soccer Saturday presenter Jeff Stelling Picture: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Live on air, Stelling said: ‘I might have told you before, but one of my sons is a Brighton fan. He went to see them at Manchester United a few weeks ago.

‘On the way back he stopped and dropped a friend off who was getting a train back from Crewe. He pulled into the Crewe Alexandra car park.

‘He dropped his friend off, had a glug of water and then drove out. Then this week, we got this (holding up a letter) from Parking Eye.

‘It's a £100 parking fine for, as it says here, five minutes.

‘That works out at £1,200 per hour. Honestly, this should be against the law.

‘And I'm not blaming Crewe Alexandra at all but they should take a look at who they are associated with because it doesn't do their reputation any good at all.’

No doubt, the 66-year-old, who will leave the programme after nearly two decades at the end of the season, was pleased to get the matter off his chest in front of the footballing nation.

But then former Pompey hero Paul Merson chipped in with a quip that had the rest of the studio – including fellow former Blues player Tim Sherwood – in stitches.

As quick as you like, Merse replied: ‘I’m brining my chicken in next week that I brought from the supermarket that was out of date!, to which Stelling responded: ‘But you didn’t pay £1,200 for it did you!’

Pompey fans will make a second trip to the Alexandra Stadium on March 8 following confirmation of the rearranged fixture.