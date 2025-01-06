Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sammy Silvera’s Pompey future remains up in the air following John Mousinho’s latest response to questions about the on-loan Middlesbrough winger.

The 24-year-old was left out of the Blues’ match-day squad for their 1-0 defeat at Sunderland on Sunday.

His place in the Pompey ranks at the Stadium of Light was taken by recent loan signing Rob Atkinson, who took the Aussie’s spot on the bench for the only change made by Mousinho following the 4-0 win over Swansea on New Year’s Day.

It’s the fifth time since his summer arrival that the forward has been overlooked for a Championship fixture. It also comes amid growing speculation that Silvera will be recalled early from his loan at Fratton Park following just 11 appearances that have resulted in zero goals or assists.

Under the terms of his temporary south coast stay, Pompey are unable to cut short the player’s time at PO4. Only Boro can make that decision. Yet following Mousinho’s latest comments, there doesn’t appear to be any real appetite to continue the arrangement.

When asked about the latest on the winger’s future, the Blues head coach said: ‘We are not sure what the situation is there yet, and with anything around transfers and actually internal players leading into a match-day, I don’t have anything to do with it, so I will catch up with the sporting director after and see where we are at with that.

‘Has it worked out for Sammy? Sometimes that’s what happens, players that go on loan or players we sign, if it doesn’t work out, it doesn’t work out. That’s one of those things, that’s part of recruitment, some you get right and some you don’t.

‘We are in a decent enough position now where we are looking at January to try to strengthen and we are looking forward to that.’

Silvera’s Pompey struggles

Silvera’s last Pompey appearance came against Bristol City on December 29, with the loanee handed his first start since the end of September for the game at Ashton Gate. It was also his first involvement since the Blues lost to Plymouth on November 11 - and it showed as Silvera was substituted on 64 minutes during the 3-0 defeat.

His performance that day drew criticism from the 3,333 Pompey fans who travelled to the West Country promoting Mousinho to call the harsh words directed the winger’s way as ‘unfair’.

Yet there’s no denying his time at Fratton Park hasn’t worked out, with the player struggling to make any impact during his six months with the club.

Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick | Getty Images

Carrick has his say

When asked recently for his thoughts on the Silvera’s current situation, Boro boss Michael Carrick said: ‘There are possibilities. There's not much more to give you. It’s that stage where we’re considering what’s best for us, for Sammy and what that looks like. We’ll wait and see on that one.’

The News understands that Pompey are open to Silvera leaving the club during the January transfer window.