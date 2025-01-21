'Sometimes signings don't work': Portsmouth title-winner on the move again - six months after selling him
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
And Peterborough boss Darren Ferguson has admitted: ‘Sometimes signings don't work out as well as you would hope.’
Sparkes left Fratton Park for the Posh weeks before the Championship kick-off, costing an undisclosed fee and signing a three-year deal.
Ferguson had earmarked the attacking left-back as a replacement for Rio Adebisi, who had sustained a long-term injury during pre-season.
However, despite making 28 appearances and being a first-team fixture, the 24-year-old has now been loaned out to Chesterfield for the remainder of the campaign.
Indeed, Sparkes was a regular League One starter until mid-December, before being dropped from the squad entirely for the two matches which preceded his London Road exit.
Tayo Edun, who last week arrived from Charlton, is the ex-Pompey man’s replacement, having started Saturday’s goalless draw against Leyton Orient.
And, on Peterborough’s official website, Ferguson explained the reasoning behind Sparkes’ loan departure.
He said: ‘I had a chat with Jack a couple of weeks ago and it was an honest conversation. Sometimes signings don't work out as well as you would hope.
‘We wanted to go in a different direction in that position, which is why we brought in Tayo, who I thought performed very well on Saturday.’
Sparkes joined Peterborough after 43 appearances for Pompey in 2023-24, including 27 League One starts as they claimed the title.
His periods in the side largely coincided with Connor Ogilvie’s injury absence, although he was also used regularly off the bench, often in attacking positions.
Sparkes’ quality from set-pieces were pivotal at times, while he provided a greater attacking outlet from left-back than Ogilvie, albeit not as effective defensively.
However, with Ogilvie signing a new deal last summer, coupled with the arrival of Jacob Farrell from Central Coast Mariners, the former Exeter man was sold to Peterborough in July.
It represented a profit on a player the Blues signed on a free transfer from the Grecians 13 months earlier.
At the time, John Mousinho told The News: ‘Jack was one we were looking at in the summer to see how he came back and see if he could challenge for that left-back spot.
‘Off the back of everything we have seen in pre-season, we thought it was a good one for Jack to move on - and I think it’s best for both parties. Everything happened really quickly.
‘He was really excited to go to Peterborough, he made a massive contribution to the side which won the league last year and we are forever grateful for what Jack has done for the football club.
‘Sometimes you look at players and think it’s time to move on. He’s had that opportunity and we won’t stand in his way. It wouldn’t have worked with three left-backs in the building, so it made sense.’
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.