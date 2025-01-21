Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blues title-winner Jack Sparkes is on the move again - just six months after Pompey sold him.

And Peterborough boss Darren Ferguson has admitted: ‘Sometimes signings don't work out as well as you would hope.’

Sparkes left Fratton Park for the Posh weeks before the Championship kick-off, costing an undisclosed fee and signing a three-year deal.

Ferguson had earmarked the attacking left-back as a replacement for Rio Adebisi, who had sustained a long-term injury during pre-season.

Jack Sparkes has left Peterborough - just six months after buying him from Pompey. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

However, despite making 28 appearances and being a first-team fixture, the 24-year-old has now been loaned out to Chesterfield for the remainder of the campaign.

Indeed, Sparkes was a regular League One starter until mid-December, before being dropped from the squad entirely for the two matches which preceded his London Road exit.

And, on Peterborough’s official website, Ferguson explained the reasoning behind Sparkes’ loan departure.

He said: ‘I had a chat with Jack a couple of weeks ago and it was an honest conversation. Sometimes signings don't work out as well as you would hope.

Jack Sparkes made 28 appearances for Peterborough until his loan departure for Chesterfield. Picture: Peterborough Telegraph | Pic Courtesy Peterborough Telegr

‘We wanted to go in a different direction in that position, which is why we brought in Tayo, who I thought performed very well on Saturday.’

Sparkes joined Peterborough after 43 appearances for Pompey in 2023-24, including 27 League One starts as they claimed the title.

His periods in the side largely coincided with Connor Ogilvie’s injury absence, although he was also used regularly off the bench, often in attacking positions.

Sparkes’ quality from set-pieces were pivotal at times, while he provided a greater attacking outlet from left-back than Ogilvie, albeit not as effective defensively.

However, with Ogilvie signing a new deal last summer, coupled with the arrival of Jacob Farrell from Central Coast Mariners, the former Exeter man was sold to Peterborough in July.

It represented a profit on a player the Blues signed on a free transfer from the Grecians 13 months earlier.

‘Off the back of everything we have seen in pre-season, we thought it was a good one for Jack to move on - and I think it’s best for both parties. Everything happened really quickly.

‘He was really excited to go to Peterborough, he made a massive contribution to the side which won the league last year and we are forever grateful for what Jack has done for the football club.

‘Sometimes you look at players and think it’s time to move on. He’s had that opportunity and we won’t stand in his way. It wouldn’t have worked with three left-backs in the building, so it made sense.’