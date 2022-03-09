It comes after the 25-year-old ended a run of nine goalless games for the Blues against Crewe, last night.

And the Coventry loanee explained how he believes his fight for match-fitness impacted his performances in front of goal.

Before his move to Danny Cowley’s side, he’d started only two league games for Mark Robins, as he fell below Viktor Gyokeres and Matt Godden in the Sky Blues pecking order.

His lack of game time then prompted his temporary switch to Pompey – but he struggled to find his feet upon arrival, as he failed to cement a starting place.

This may have come as a personal blow to the attacker who had scored 67 goals in 191 games for clubs such as Nottingham Forest, Lincoln, and the Sky Blues.

However, Walker described how his self belief never diminished during his barren spell.

He told The News: ‘It happens as a striker, it doesn’t always go your way. You’ve just got to believe in yourself and believe in your ability and it will come.

‘You’ve just got to keep working hard and working for the team.

‘Obviously it’s not ideal coming (to the club) with limited game time, but you’ve just got to hit the ground running, and do your best, that’s all you can do.

‘That’s what I’ve been trying to do and hopefully more will come.’

In the Blues’ 3-1 victory at Gresty Road , George Hirst scored either side of Walker’s maiden strike.

For the Leicester loanee, it lifts his impressive run to six goals in as many games – which has made him one of the first names on Danny Cowley’s teamsheet.

This leaves only one place up for grabs in the Fratton chief’s 3-5-2 formation, with the 25-year-old battling Aiden O’Brien to partner Hirst.

And after replacing the latter for the trip to Crewe, despite the ex-Sunderland man’s impressive displays, the ex-Nottingham Forest man is ready to take his chance.

He added: ‘Obviously you’ve just got to keep your performances up, play well, and take your chances when they come.

‘Like I’ve said, Hirsty is doing really well, so you’ve just got to be ready when you’re called upon.

‘Of course (we’re relishing the challenge), competition is very healthy for a squad and we need it to keep pushing each other.’

